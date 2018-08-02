LF
Sep 10, 2020
Exceptional course, well guided with very good examples and very accurate tips for how to code. This course is a bit challenging but when you finish it. You feel so realized, don't be afraid to try.
JA
Aug 1, 2019
This course is really fantastic for beginners and those who want to start learning python. Instructors teach the essentials and principles of the python language patiently and fun.
By Jose D•
Aug 2, 2018
Excelente componente del Curso. Gran aprendizaje, altamente recomendado. Para principiantes otorga buen nivel para ir desarrollándose en este gran lenguaje de programación.
By Ryan Z•
Feb 19, 2020
Great content and overall structure to the program! I would like to note that the course could use some combing through by the admin. Some of the material seems to have been moved around, so I noticed a couple times that I'd be asked to complete practice exercises on concepts I had not reviewed at that point. I also think some of the exercises and projects could be more clear. Sometimes I feel like I have to read the instructions 3-4 times before I can confidently say I know what I am being asked to do and the respective requirements.
By Kevin D•
Jun 5, 2019
Professors Rixner and Warren have done an excellent job of presenting the material this material. What I especially like about the courses in the Specialization is the projects that are offered. The projects for you to think beyond the everyday programming that you may experience at work or some other venue. They also are very good about reinforcing the concepts that are offered in the lectures.
I have been at the novice level in Python for the last couple of years by trying to learn on my own and other Coursera courses. I have thus far found that this Specialization to be one of the best. I'm glad that you have taken the time to produce these courses. I hope in the future to take what I learn here and make career change.
Thank you
By Ahmad E H•
Jun 24, 2020
This second course is a continuation of the first course which talks about strings, lists and tuples and file manipulation. the videos and notes are excellent and more importantly the quizzes and assignments reinforces what you have learned. the practice project is not easy, but the instructors provide the solution for you which will help you greatly in your final graded project. You might do some online search here and there to lookup certain python functions but nothing that you can't manage. Good luck!
By Nishant S•
Nov 11, 2019
Difficult from a having little background in programming but exercises, online tools referenced and discussion forums are extremely helpful in gaining confidence to look into self-study to improve knowledge base and understanding. I think I will have a tough time continuing but I don't mind being patient given learning tools available nowadays are very user-friendly and responsive, and don't penalize you as severely as the barriers to learning would in the past.
By Max B•
Apr 10, 2019
If you are new to Python and wants a flying start, this course (and specialization) is for you! Comprise lectures, good material and fun exercises. Sure, there are plenty of other providers for introductory courses in Python but here you will get it all in one place. Even as a semi-seasoned programmer in Python, I found this course to answer some questions that have popped up over the years. Highly recommended!
By Mark J S•
Feb 22, 2019
It was challenging. Some elements of the projects did not make sense as they were presented, but the instructors gave a decent explanation of why those would be relevant, e.g. something would have already been determined in a real life use of such a function. Definitely increased my understanding of Python and I'm ready and eager to move forward in Rice's certificate program.
By Humberto O•
Jun 12, 2018
Definitely a challenging course. I started taking the third course mid-way through this course, and that was a bad idea because while weeks 1 - 3 might be okay, I definitely did not have enough to finish the final project and an additional week the same week. Anyway, great class if you have taken the previous class, or if you have a beginner to intermediate level of Python.
By Vilma K•
Nov 15, 2020
Course is well tailored for users, who alrready have some previous training experience on Python. The level of complexity in assignments is growing reasonably. If you feel stuck on something, you might find some similar stories already sorted in forum or ask for personalised help. Thank you, I feel empowered to proceed with my Python journey!
By Veronica S•
Jun 6, 2019
Excellent course! Dr. Rixner and Dr. Warren explained the material clearly, which significantly helped my understanding. I found the final project to be quite challenging compared to quizzes and examples covered in lecturers and had to heavily rely on the discussion forum. Other than that, great class overall. Highly recommended.
By Craig A•
Mar 7, 2021
Very good course. I'd already done An Introduction to Interactive Programming in Python - so in some ways this is going over old ground. However, I am learning new things. Probably would have been better to have done this one first. I think the 3rd and 4th courses in the Specialisation will take me into more new territory.
By A•
Mar 3, 2018
Very good course. Thorough and detailed explanation of all concepts. Course takes you smoothly from beginner level to the very end. Amazing how much can be learned in this course. The learning curve is gradual so make sure you follow instructions and complete all the practice assignments in order. Definitely worth the time.
By Sujan C M•
Sep 5, 2020
This well-organized course is guaranteed to meet all of the necessary learning objectives. The sections within a week are very helpful to complete the lessons in an ordered way. Moreover, the combination of two different instructors gives us the chance to make the best out of this course.
By Srinivas R•
Aug 16, 2018
Loved this course and the tutors! I started a lot of online courses but always lost interest as they were focussed on data types etc.. but then this course takes a different route and keeps you engaged all through. I was able to finish the course 1 and 2 of the specialization in 4-5 days
By Bryant K•
Dec 28, 2017
The course format and lectures were easy to follow and provide comprehensive coverage of fundamental concepts you can readily leverage to build practical solutions for "real world" problems. I found the course enjoyable and well supported by the staff.
By Guanyu B•
Nov 1, 2020
This course is sooo perfect. It is different from the previous specialization (Fundamental of Computing). This one goes detail into string, lists etc, and handle data.
Hopefully I can learn more in the future courses.
By Vivek S•
Apr 27, 2018
My suggestion for future python beginners is that, start with course 1 (Python Programming Essentials) as the mentors will be referring to course 1 frequently. It really helped me with my fundamentals in Python.
By 王涛•
Jul 14, 2019
In the final project, I find that some requirements are not clear enough. Maybe I am not a good English user so I cannot completely understand the meaning of some sentence. Except this, everything is great.
By Carlos B H B•
Jul 31, 2020
Challenging! I've been doing similar courses as a beginner and I got to say this one is one of the best. The projects are challenging I really enjoy it. Thanks! Looking forward for the rest of the courses.
By Shahzaib M•
Jan 18, 2020
It was a very good course to learn about basic data representations in Python and handling files using Python. I recommend this course for people who need Python for writing test cases and compare files
By Ludwing G F F•
Sep 11, 2020
By Néstor E F H•
Nov 18, 2020
This is the best course I have ever taken on Python. The teachers are excellent and I love all the practice exercises and final projects. You will be amazed by all you can learn with this course.
By Jalal A•
Aug 2, 2019
By Muhammad T•
Aug 10, 2021
Very well structured and amazing team of tutors! Loved the way the course was designed and carried out! Much thanks to Coursera and the teaching staff from Rice University!
By Facundo F•
Aug 28, 2019
Excellent course, and a challenging final project. I wish I had more time to debugg it and get 100%, but I need continue with the specialization. 10/10 would recommend!