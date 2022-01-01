- Calculus
Introduction to Electricity and Magnetism Specialization
Understand the Electricity, Magnetism and Circuits. This specialization is equivalent to a one semester calculus-based introductory electromagnetism course, and will prepare you well for further coursework or independent study in science or engineering.
How to describe electric and magnetic the forces between charges.
How to think of force interactions as fields.
A basic understanding of DC and AC circuits.
The courses include conceptual lecture questions, computational homework problems, and comprehensive exams. These will build your skills in using mathematical tools (trigonometry, vector analysis, and calculus) to calculate and/or estimate needed parameters in real-world problems.
Learners need a good understanding of algebra, geometry, and trigonometry. Familiarity with basic calculus is helpful, but not required.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Physics 102 - Electric Charges and Fields
This course serves as an introduction to the physics of electricity and magnetism. Upon completion, learners will have an understanding of how the forces between electric charges are described by fields, and how these fields are related to electrical circuits. They will gain experience in solving physics problems with tools such as graphical analysis, algebra, vector analysis, and calculus. The course follows the typical progression of topics of a first-semester university physics course: charges, electric forces, electric fields potential, magnetic fields, currents, magnetic moments, electromagnetic induction, and circuits. Each module contains reading links to a free textbook, complete video lectures, conceptual quizzes, and a set of homework problems. Once the modules are completed, the course ends with an exam. This comprehensive course series is similar in detail and rigor to what is taught on-campus. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced courses in physics.
Physics 102 - Electric Potential and DC Circuits
Physics 102 - Magnetic Fields and Faraday's Law
Physics 102 - AC Circuits and Maxwell's Equations
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
