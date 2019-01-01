Profile

Dr. Lida Oukaderova

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Lida Oukaderova is an Associate Professor of Film Studies at Rice University, specializing in the history of European and Russian cinema, as well as Soviet cultural history. She is the author of The Cinema of the Soviet Thaw: Space, Materiality, Movement (Indiana University Press, 2017) and is currently writing a book on ethics in Soviet and Russian film. Professor Oukaderova received her PhD in Comparative Literature from the University of Texas at Austin and her undergraduate degree in German Literature from Martin Luther University in Halle, Germany. Before coming to Rice, she taught at George Washington University in Washington, DC.

    Courses

    America Through Foreign Eyes

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder