Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings
5 hours to complete

The Doctor-Patient Interview

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 68 min), 24 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

The Physical Examination

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 66 min), 24 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Explaining a Treatment or Procedure

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 86 min), 24 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Solving Communication Difficulties

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 79 min), 25 readings, 2 quizzes

