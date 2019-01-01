Profile

Maria Victoria Abad Rabat

Spanish Lecturer

    Bio

    Victoria was born and raised in Madrid, where she lived until she graduated from the Complutense University, with a Master’s Degree in the Teaching of Spanish as a Foreign Language. She started her teaching career in France for a brief time, before moving to the United States. She joined the Center for Languages and Intercultural Communication, at Rice University, in 2014, and has been working since then in reshaping its courses on Spanish for the medical professions. Victoria’s work is integrated in a larger project from the Center, which focuses on creating innovative lessons that will make its students communicate and interact effectively with native speakers of their target language. Her materials are research-based and have been carefully designed and tested over the semesters at Rice. One of Victoria’s main goals is to have her students think critically about language use and spoken interaction.

    Courses

    Spanish for Successful Communication in Healthcare Settings

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder