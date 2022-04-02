This course will discuss the importance of learning medical language as well as introduce basic word parts and concepts applied in medical terminology. We will also learn about common organization and terms seen in medical records before moving into system-specific terms for the integumentary system (skin), musculoskeletal system (muscles and bones), and urinary (kidneys).
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Introduction to Medical Language and Records
Greetings! Welcome to the Introduction to Medical Language and Records module. This is the foundational module designed to set you up for success in the remainder of the specialization. We will begin by examining the purpose of medical language. Then we will explore common word parts and the guidelines for building and breaking down medical terms. We will also explore health records and look at a common template used for all health records: the SOAP note. We will conclude with a list of abbreviations unique to this module, but frequently used in health records.
Integumentary System
Salutations! Welcome to the first of our body system modules: The Integumentary System. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the skin. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in dermatology. Without further ado, let's get comfortable with our own skin...
Musculoskeletal System
Hello! Welcome to the musculoskeletal system module. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the muscles and bones. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in orthopedics. As your musculoskeletal system says to your body, let's get moving...
Urinary System
Hi! Welcome to the urinary system module. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the kidneys and bladder. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in urology and proctology.
Course Final Assessments and Conclusion
Congratulations on making it to the final assessment module of this course! This module is going to look a little different from the rest. The good news: you don't have watch any more lectures, take any notes, or play any Quizlet game in this module. The other news: you DO have to take an exam. But don't worry. As long as you've paid attention in the previous modules, you've got this. Besides, this exam is fun! You will see.
About the Medical Terminology Specialization
This specialization is intended for anybody that is interested in developing skills in medical language or preparing for further studies in the medical field. Learners will be able to identify common prefixes, suffixes, roots and abbreviations so they can recognize most medical terms used by medical professionals. Learners will also have an understanding of the structure of an electronic health record and extract vital information from it. Moreover, learners will gain basic knowledge of the anatomy and diagnoses related to all 10 main organ systems.
