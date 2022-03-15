Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Medical Terminology I by Rice University

4.7
stars
36 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This course will discuss the importance of learning medical language as well as introduce basic word parts and concepts applied in medical terminology. We will also learn about common organization and terms seen in medical records before moving into system-specific terms for the integumentary system (skin), musculoskeletal system (muscles and bones), and urinary (kidneys)....

By Jun Y

Mar 14, 2022

Very informative, useful, and helpful. The instructor is really humourous! Many thanks for the great efforts in making this wonderful course.

By Osei A

May 27, 2022

The transcript in the lectures was helpful. I suggest that a transcript be added to the short videos in Final Course assessments. I made a 100% though but i couldn't hear some words clearly from the short videos in the Final Course Assessment. Thanks Dr Laura!

By René B

May 8, 2022

Great course! well done, nice resources provided that help you follow along the lecture and animated flash cards to help you study. It requires actually memorizing and studying.

By patricia a c

Apr 3, 2022

Excellent course! I learned a lot. Instructor is so good at what she does! Gearing up for the 2nd part.

By Rebecca K

Feb 25, 2022

Everything was Well organized . I really the positive attitude of the professor

By DaJanae W

May 4, 2022

Found the course as well as Professor Kabiri quite pleasant

By Natalie M

May 24, 2022

Excellent lecturer and course

By Vanessa H

May 13, 2022

Thanks!

By Erika V

Mar 10, 2022

Al no hablar ingles en la prueba final tuve un poco de dificultad, durante las clases estudiaba con el traductor y me era fácil.

By Taylor S

Apr 19, 2022

professor was obnoxious, irrational, and uninformative.

