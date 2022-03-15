RB
May 7, 2022
Great course! well done, nice resources provided that help you follow along the lecture and animated flash cards to help you study. It requires actually memorizing and studying.
JY
Mar 14, 2022
Very informative, useful, and helpful. The instructor is really humourous! Many thanks for the great efforts in making this wonderful course.
By Jun Y•
Mar 14, 2022
By Osei A•
May 27, 2022
The transcript in the lectures was helpful. I suggest that a transcript be added to the short videos in Final Course assessments. I made a 100% though but i couldn't hear some words clearly from the short videos in the Final Course Assessment. Thanks Dr Laura!
By René B•
May 8, 2022
By patricia a c•
Apr 3, 2022
Excellent course! I learned a lot. Instructor is so good at what she does! Gearing up for the 2nd part.
By Rebecca K•
Feb 25, 2022
Everything was Well organized . I really the positive attitude of the professor
By DaJanae W•
May 4, 2022
Found the course as well as Professor Kabiri quite pleasant
By Natalie M•
May 24, 2022
Excellent lecturer and course
By Vanessa H•
May 13, 2022
Thanks!
By Erika V•
Mar 10, 2022
Al no hablar ingles en la prueba final tuve un poco de dificultad, durante las clases estudiaba con el traductor y me era fácil.
By Taylor S•
Apr 19, 2022
professor was obnoxious, irrational, and uninformative.