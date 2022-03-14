About this Course

10,391 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Medical Terminology Specialization
Beginner Level

none

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Medical Terminology Specialization
Beginner Level

none

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Medical Terminology Part II

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Endocrine System

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Blood and Lymphatic Systems

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Cardiovascular System

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Respiratory System

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Course II Final Assessments and Conclusion

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY II

View all reviews

About the Medical Terminology Specialization

Medical Terminology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder