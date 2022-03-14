This is the second course of the Medical Terminology specialization. It builds on the basic concepts of medical terminology with the introduction of new roots, terms, and abbreviations specific to the endocrine system (hormones). The body's transportation and defense systems (cardiovascular, blood, and lymphatic) will also be covered as well as the respiratory system (lungs).
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Medical Terminology Part II
This module is the introduction to the course that will cover hormones, blood, the heart, and the lungs.
Endocrine System
Welcome to the endocrine system module! This module will introduce you to medical terms related to glands and hormones. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in endocrinology. I hope you enjoy learning about medical terms related to the endocrine system.
Blood and Lymphatic Systems
Welcome to the blood and lymphatic system module. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to blood cells and immunity. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in hematology and immunology. Let's get started learning more specific terms about the blood and lymphatic systems. Enjoy!
Cardiovascular System
Welcome to perhaps the most well-known system module of the whole specialization: the cardiovascular system. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the heart and blood vessels. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in cardiology. So let's jump right into the cardiovascular system. This module has "heart"!
Respiratory System
Welcome to another well-known system module: the respiratory system. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the lungs. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in pulmonology. Have fun working your way through the respiratory system module. And keep breathing. It will help.
Course II Final Assessments and Conclusion
Congratulations on making to the final assessment module of this course! The exam will focus on the new module materials from this course: the endocrine system, blood and lymphatic systems, cardiovascular system, and respiratory system. However, you still have to know all the basic rules, roots, prefixes, and suffixes from the beginning of the specialization since they apply to these systems as well. Learning a language is cumulative like that! I'm confident you've got this. So breathe and believe...
A Great Course for Medical English Terminology. Recommended for medical students all over the world
The course is wonderfully designed using the subjective-objective-assesement-plan model which closely reflects real-world medical communication. Great course! Strongly recommend!
excellent approch used in teaching medical terminology. I recoommend it .
About the Medical Terminology Specialization
This specialization is intended for anybody that is interested in developing skills in medical language or preparing for further studies in the medical field. Learners will be able to identify common prefixes, suffixes, roots and abbreviations so they can recognize most medical terms used by medical professionals. Learners will also have an understanding of the structure of an electronic health record and extract vital information from it. Moreover, learners will gain basic knowledge of the anatomy and diagnoses related to all 10 main organ systems.
