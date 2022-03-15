Chevron Left
Back to Medical Terminology II

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Medical Terminology II by Rice University

5.0
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

This is the second course of the Medical Terminology specialization. It builds on the basic concepts of medical terminology with the introduction of new roots, terms, and abbreviations specific to the endocrine system (hormones). The body's transportation and defense systems (cardiovascular, blood, and lymphatic) will also be covered as well as the respiratory system (lungs)....

Top reviews

JY

Mar 14, 2022

The course is wonderfully designed using the subjective-objective-assesement-plan model which closely reflects real-world medical communication. Great course! Strongly recommend!

TN

May 20, 2022

A Great Course for Medical English Terminology. Recommended for medical students all over the world

Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Medical Terminology II

By Jun Y

Mar 14, 2022

The course is wonderfully designed using the subjective-objective-assesement-plan model which closely reflects real-world medical communication. Great course! Strongly recommend!

By Tran H N

May 21, 2022

A Great Course for Medical English Terminology. Recommended for medical students all over the world

By Hamid H

Apr 2, 2022

excellent approch used in teaching medical terminology. I recoommend it .

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder