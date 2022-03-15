JY
Mar 14, 2022
The course is wonderfully designed using the subjective-objective-assesement-plan model which closely reflects real-world medical communication. Great course! Strongly recommend!
TN
May 20, 2022
A Great Course for Medical English Terminology. Recommended for medical students all over the world
By Hamid H•
Apr 2, 2022
excellent approch used in teaching medical terminology. I recoommend it .