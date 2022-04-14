About this Course

7,206 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Medical Terminology Specialization
Beginner Level

n​one

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Medical Terminology Specialization
Beginner Level

n​one

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Medical Terminology Part 3

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Nervous System

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Special Senses

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Digestive System

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Reproductive System

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Course Final Assessment and Specialization Conclusion

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Medical Terminology Specialization

Medical Terminology

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder