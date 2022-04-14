This final course finishes the comprehensive examination of medical terminology by introducing new roots, terms, and abbreviations related to the remaining body systems: nervous (brain, spinal cord, and nerves) and special senses (eyes and ears), digestive, and reproductive.
About this Course
none
none
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Medical Terminology Part 3
This module is the introduction to the course that will cover the brain, nerves, senses, digestion, and reproduction.
Nervous System
Welcome to the nervous system module! This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in neurology, psychology, and psychiatry. Let's get started with medical terms for the nervous system. Buckle up...
Special Senses
Welcome to the special senses module. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the special senses: specifically, the eye and ear. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in ophthalmology and otolaryngology. Now let's use those senses to "watch" and "listen" to medical terms pertaining to vision and hearing...
Digestive System
Welcome to the digestive system module. This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, intestines, and accessory organs like the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in gastroenterology. I will let you "digest" the material in this module. Bon appetite!
Reproductive System
Welcome to the final module with new content: the reproductive system! This module will introduce you to medical terms related to the male and female reproductive organs. Following the SOAP note format, we will look at common complaints, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used in andrology, obstetrics, and gynecology. Now let's see how well you can "reproduce" this module's contents on your upcoming assessments...
Course Final Assessment and Specialization Conclusion
Well, you've done it! With this final module, we have finished the race, landed the plane, completed the specialization. Before we celebrate, these is still one more exam to do. There should be no surprises, beside your surprise at how much you've learned! Finish strong...
About the Medical Terminology Specialization
This specialization is intended for anybody that is interested in developing skills in medical language or preparing for further studies in the medical field. Learners will be able to identify common prefixes, suffixes, roots and abbreviations so they can recognize most medical terms used by medical professionals. Learners will also have an understanding of the structure of an electronic health record and extract vital information from it. Moreover, learners will gain basic knowledge of the anatomy and diagnoses related to all 10 main organ systems.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.