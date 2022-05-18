Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Medical Terminology III by Rice University

About the Course

This final course finishes the comprehensive examination of medical terminology by introducing new roots, terms, and abbreviations related to the remaining body systems: nervous (brain, spinal cord, and nerves) and special senses (eyes and ears), digestive, and reproductive....

By Crystal S

May 18, 2022

Very informative, easy to understand, well-organized, and confidence builder with medical terminology.

By Eduardo

Apr 14, 2022

Great course. Great teacher. Great experience. Incredibly interesting.

By Jigmay L

May 3, 2022

Amazing professor. Very informative and easy to follow.

By Jun Y

Mar 14, 2022

Great course design and delivery!

