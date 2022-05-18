CS
May 17, 2022
Very informative, easy to understand, well-organized, and confidence builder with medical terminology.
E
Apr 13, 2022
Great course. Great teacher. Great experience. Incredibly interesting.
By Crystal S•
May 18, 2022
By Eduardo•
Apr 14, 2022
By Jigmay L•
May 3, 2022
Amazing professor. Very informative and easy to follow.
By Jun Y•
Mar 14, 2022
Great course design and delivery!