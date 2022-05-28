This course serves as an introduction to the physics of electricity and magnetism. Upon completion, learners will have an understanding of how the forces between electric charges are described by fields, and how these fields are related to electrical circuits. They will gain experience in solving physics problems with tools such as graphical analysis, algebra, vector analysis, and calculus. The course follows the typical progression of topics of a first-semester university physics course: charges, electric forces, electric fields potential, magnetic fields, currents, magnetic moments, electromagnetic induction, and circuits. Each module contains reading links to a free textbook, complete video lectures, conceptual quizzes, and a set of homework problems. Once the modules are completed, the course ends with an exam. This comprehensive course series is similar in detail and rigor to what is taught on-campus. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced courses in physics.
This course is part of the Introduction to Electricity and Magnetism Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
A solid familiarity with algebra and trigonometry, as well as prior courses in the series.
Skills you will gain
- Electronic Circuits
- Physics
- Force Fields
- Problem Solving
- Electrical Engineering
A solid familiarity with algebra and trigonometry, as well as prior courses in the series.
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Magnetic Fields
Sources of B
Faraday's Law
Exam
About the Introduction to Electricity and Magnetism Specialization
This specialization is for learners who are interested in first-year, university-level physics. Through four courses, you will gain a foundation in electromagnetism and circuits including charge, forces, fields, potentials, induction, current flow and circuit elements. With 100 brief lectures and over 100 problems, this comprehensive specialization is similar in detail and rigor to what is taught in on-campus courses. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced studies.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.