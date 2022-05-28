About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Introduction to Electricity and Magnetism Specialization
Intermediate Level

A solid familiarity with algebra and trigonometry, as well as prior courses in the series.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Electronic Circuits
  • Physics
  • Force Fields
  • Problem Solving
  • Electrical Engineering
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Magnetic Fields

8 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 144 min), 7 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Sources of B

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 102 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Faraday's Law

7 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 103 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Exam

4 hours to complete

