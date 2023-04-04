About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Understanding of some basic medical terms is preferred.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Understanding of some basic medical terms is preferred.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to Support & Movement

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Skeletal System - Function, Formation, & Fractures

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Skeletal System - Bones & Joints

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Muscular System - Control, Muscle Types, & Development

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Muscular System - Muscles

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Course Final Assessments & Summary

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder