The second course begins the systems-based approach to human anatomy and physiology at the organ, organ system, and organism level. Three major body systems related to support and movement will be explored in detail: the skeletal and muscular systems. Course material will cover both the structure (anatomy) and function (physiology) of each system with direct application to human development and disease.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Understanding of some basic medical terms is preferred.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Welcome to Support & Movement
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete
Skeletal System - Function, Formation, & Fractures
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Skeletal System - Bones & Joints
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Muscular System - Control, Muscle Types, & Development
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Muscular System - Muscles
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Course Final Assessments & Summary
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
