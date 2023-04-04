Learner Reviews & Feedback for Anatomy & Physiology: Support & Movement by Rice University
About the Course
The second course begins the systems-based approach to human anatomy and physiology at the organ, organ system, and organism level. Three major body systems related to support and movement will be explored in detail: the skeletal and muscular systems. Course material will cover both the structure (anatomy) and function (physiology) of each system with direct application to human development and disease....