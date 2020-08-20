About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Confidence Interval - Introduction

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Confidence Interval - Applications

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Hypothesis Testing

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Hypothesis Test - Differences in Mean

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 86 min), 12 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization

Business Statistics and Analysis

