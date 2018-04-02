The Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone is an opportunity to apply various skills developed across the four courses in the specialization to a real life data. The Capstone, in collaboration with an industry partner uses publicly available ‘Housing Data’ to pose various questions typically a client would pose to a data analyst.
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: An Introduction
Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: Assessments 1 & 2
Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: Assessment 3
Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: Assessment 4
This course strikes a great balance between giving guidance & giving freedom to the learner to self discover the solutions. The case study is also interesting!
Great course. Gives the student the challenge to create their own analysis and write their own report. I also felt that grading peers was a useful learning tool.
Good project. Gives us an opportunity to work with real life big data and come up with results.
Good summary of the prior 4 courses with an emphasis on linear regression models. I learned how to leverage excel for descriptive and predictive data analysis. Thanks!
The Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization is designed to equip you with a basic understanding of business data analysis tools and techniques. Informed by our world-class Data Science master's and PhD course material, you’ll master essential spreadsheet functions, build descriptive business data measures, and develop your aptitude for data modeling. You’ll also explore basic probability concepts, including measuring and modeling uncertainty, and you’ll use various data distributions, along with the Linear Regression Model, to analyze and inform business decisions. The Specialization culminates with a Capstone Project in which you’ll apply the skills and knowledge you’ve gained to an actual business problem.
