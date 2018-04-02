About this Course

9,525 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Regression Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: An Introduction

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: Assessments 1 & 2

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: Assessment 3

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Business Statistics and Analysis Capstone: Assessment 4

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS STATISTICS AND ANALYSIS CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization

Business Statistics and Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder