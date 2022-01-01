- Binary Classification
- Data Analysis
- Tableau Software
- SQL
- Business Analysis
- Business Analytics
- Business Process
- Microsoft Excel
- Linear Regression
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Visualization (Computer Graphics)
- MySQL
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Turn Data Into Value. Drive business process change by identifying & analyzing key metrics in 4 industry-relevant courses.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Business Metrics for Data-Driven Companies
In this course, you will learn best practices for how to use data analytics to make any company more competitive and more profitable. You will be able to recognize the most critical business metrics and distinguish them from mere data.
Mastering Data Analysis in Excel
Important: The focus of this course is on math - specifically, data-analysis concepts and methods - not on Excel for its own sake. We use Excel to do our calculations, and all math formulas are given as Excel Spreadsheets, but we do not attempt to cover Excel Macros, Visual Basic, Pivot Tables, or other intermediate-to-advanced Excel functionality.
Data Visualization and Communication with Tableau
One of the skills that characterizes great business data analysts is the ability to communicate practical implications of quantitative analyses to any kind of audience member. Even the most sophisticated statistical analyses are not useful to a business if they do not lead to actionable advice, or if the answers to those business questions are not conveyed in a way that non-technical people can understand.
Managing Big Data with MySQL
This course is an introduction to how to use relational databases in business analysis. You will learn how relational databases work, and how to use entity-relationship diagrams to display the structure of the data held within them. This knowledge will help you understand how data needs to be collected in business contexts, and help you identify features you want to consider if you are involved in implementing new data collection efforts. You will also learn how to execute the most useful query and table aggregation statements for business analysts, and practice using them with real databases. No more waiting 48 hours for someone else in the company to provide data to you – you will be able to get the data by yourself!
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization?
How often is each course in the Specialization offered?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I have to take the courses in this Specialization in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization?
What software will I need to complete the assignments?
Will I be able to succeed in this class if I have never taken a statistics, computer science, or programming class?
Will I be able to succeed in this class if I have never had a job in a business-related field?
Will I learn anything new in this class if I have a graduate degree in statistics, computer science, or math?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.