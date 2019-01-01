Jana Schaich Borg, Ph.D. is a neuroscientist at Duke University. She received her Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Stanford University. She develops new methods for inferring network properties of high-dimensional multi-modal neural data, and is a prominent researcher in the areas of social behavior and social cognition. Dr. Schaich Borg is a leading member of many interdisciplinary teams that combine cutting edge technologies with innovative approaches to overcome what seem like intractable challenges. She is also an active advocate for training programs that teach scientists how to apply their research to world issues, and education programs that teach entrepreneurs and philanthropists how to support structures that foster disruptive innovation in biomedical science. Her career is dedicated to making sure Big Data helps solve social problems.