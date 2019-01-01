Profile

Jana Schaich Borg

Assistant Research Professor

    Bio

    Jana Schaich Borg, Ph.D. is a neuroscientist at Duke University. She received her Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Stanford University. She develops new methods for inferring network properties of high-dimensional multi-modal neural data, and is a prominent researcher in the areas of social behavior and social cognition. Dr. Schaich Borg is a leading member of many interdisciplinary teams that combine cutting edge technologies with innovative approaches to overcome what seem like intractable challenges. She is also an active advocate for training programs that teach scientists how to apply their research to world issues, and education programs that teach entrepreneurs and philanthropists how to support structures that foster disruptive innovation in biomedical science. Her career is dedicated to making sure Big Data helps solve social problems.

    Courses

    Managing Big Data with MySQL

    مقاييس الأعمال للشركات التي تعتمد على البيانات

    Increasing Real Estate Management Profits: Harnessing Data Analytics

    Data Visualization and Communication with Tableau

    데이터 중심 기업을 위한 비즈니스 지표

    Mastering Data Analysis in Excel

    Business Metrics for Data-Driven Companies

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder