About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • MySQL
  • Teradata
  • SQL
Course 4 of 5 in the
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About this Specialization and Course

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings
5 hours to complete

Understanding Relational Databases

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Queries to Extract Data from Single Tables

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Queries to Summarize Groups of Data from Multiple Tables

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Queries to Address More Detailed Business Questions

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 6 readings

About the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization

Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business

