DQ
Jun 20, 2020
One of the best course till now I find on Coursera, well structured everything and practice questions made me feel like real life problems as data were from real database of dognition and ua_dillards.
YC
Aug 19, 2019
Nice and well-organized course. I joined this course after self-studying on SQL for a few days. The context is really nice. The only problem is the Teradata is not stable. I tried very hard to login.
By Justin G•
Oct 9, 2017
Sorry, I need to give this a course a 0 but since the review won't let me submit without scoring it, I'll give it a 1. It was designed beautifully and to maximize skill building. I really like the idea of using two different databases. However, the Teradata database was down way too long, much longer than it was up. People had to pay extra than planned to continue taking the course as a result. The instructors planned everything beautifully-except developing a backup plan in case the third party Teradata server went down, which it did. If the instructors or the university with they are affiliated have no control over this additional server, leaving the students helpless, they really should reconsider their use of materials outside of which they have direct control.
By Xuan C•
Aug 29, 2018
The data sets are very hard to understand. The teacher should spend more time to explain the data set before assigning excesses and quiz with them. It took me two courses to understand what Dognition is doing (the video from the CEO is a very bad introduction, he did not explain the company very well).
When you ask questions in the course discussion forum, NO ONE answers your questions.
By Swarup•
May 19, 2020
Fabulous course. Very much practical oriented with lots of emphasis on do it yourself attitude that builds confidence and fearlessness in oneself. Jana Schaich Borg, our instructor is equally fabulous and I admire her hard work and dedication towards making this course very intensive, useful and practical.
Thank you very much Jana for helping us to get knowledge, hands on real life exercises and experience and some genuine tips and guidelines meted out to us through this course to make us confident and efficient data analyst!
The only suggestion is the week 5 Teradata exercise which is tough and complicated but definitely worth it. However the answer key should be made available otherwise it is very difficult to know whether one is right or not. Of course this fosters independence but it will be found difficult by average and sometimes even by above average students. Would request Jana to please take note of that.
Thanks to Coursera for this wonderful course and to Jana and Daniel Egger, Tara for her quick response during support issues, to Duke University for promoting this course and to Dillards and Dognition team for sharing real-life data for our study and practice purpose. Grateful to all of you! Thank you very much! God bless all of you!
I highly recommend this course to all SQL beginners and even intermediate developers! This course not only teaches you SQL but also you can earn some experience handling both mySQL and Teradata databases, real-life queries, experience of handling millions of records or big , huge volume of data and tips on how to become a good data analyst - will boost your career as a data analyst.
By Pablo V I•
Dec 26, 2017
I recommend this course although the exercise requires more time than the average courses in Coursera. If you complete it seriously on your own you will learn a lot in order to apply it at work.
By Franklin D•
Dec 14, 2017
I thought it was good overall for teaching SQL and I enjoy Jana a lot... however
biggest issues were the time taking much longer than expected and the Junyper Notebooks not functioning, giving me even more time issues.
Also some typos in the quiz answer sheets and lack of clarity in questions (when clarity is extremely important for the answer!)
By Adam B•
Jan 23, 2017
My experience with Teradata has been awful. Connection issues, latency, time outs. What should have taken 45 minutes took nearly two hours because of the load times for datasets. No clock or indication of progression for the queries.
By Zhang J•
May 27, 2017
too long for the practise and just getting too long to finish one week
By Giulio C•
Jan 9, 2019
I legitimately believe this is the best source for Data/Business Analysts who would like to learn how to use SQL for analyzing datasets. They take you through the step by step process of learning everything and also provide a lot of material (weekly quizzes and exercises) to review and truly test your understanding of what you've learnt. This course takes quite a lot of time which is great because it means that if you get through it you will have learnt a lot!
By Yu-Hung C•
Aug 20, 2019
Nice and well-organized course. I joined this course after self-studying on SQL for a few days. The context is really nice. The only problem is the Teradata is not stable. I tried very hard to login.
By Justin T•
Mar 1, 2016
It's a good class and I learned a lot. The learning curve shoots up exponentially around the fourth week. I could see this course being perfect if broken down into two classes.
By Shifu J•
Nov 6, 2016
It was an Awesome course. Really enjoyed doing all the exercises. Now I feel quite confident to write any queries.
Special Thanks to Professor Jana Schaich Borg for teaching so wonderfully!!!!!
By Yannan C•
Nov 7, 2018
Students need access to Teradata to complete the course, BUT the page providing login information is BROKEN. I have to quit in the middle of the course. That is a waste of our money and time!
By Lola G•
Aug 28, 2019
It's been almost two weeks that I cannot get log into Teradata. Really disappointed...
By changhao L•
Aug 8, 2018
The Teradata cannot be accessed
By milad r•
Jan 23, 2018
The Jupyter notebook of the course had been not working for two days and I could not even see the course material in the notebook.
By Ana C•
May 10, 2018
I finished the course because I had to (I was exerted of paying fees) and then you agree on finishing the course. If I could I would have changed to another similar course some where else. Sorry but it is the true :)
I learned a lot not because how good is the teacher or how the course is taught but because reading a lot on internet.
I have taken many courses in coursera, so when I say this I have a reference to compare
By Eva•
Apr 11, 2017
Really bad course. Badly taught, strange choice of assignments and quiz questions. Unfortunately, I did the free trial and Coursera didn't process my cancellation so that I had to pay for a whole month for this.
Complete waste of time AND(!!!) money!
By V•
Sep 13, 2017
pretty useless seriously
By Danish Q•
Jun 21, 2020
One of the best course till now I find on Coursera, well structured everything and practice questions made me feel like real life problems as data were from real database of dognition and ua_dillards.
By Christine D•
Jul 8, 2019
The exercises force you to think deeply about what you're doing, and use a variety of useful sql logic. However the environment works against you: both environments lack the syntax highlighting that would make these questions so much easier in sql server. The Teradata environment only allows you to view about 10 lines of code without scrolling, and has no tab or autocomplete. This was fine up until the last test where some of my queries were 30 lines or more. The last week was so painful that I would recommend other learners find a different course. Such a shame because the exercises are thoughtfully designed and I did learn a lot.
By Neal D•
Feb 5, 2017
Poor performance of Jupyter and the wildly underestimated time commitments really sunk this one for me. The latter, especially is inexcusable. The syllabus is lopsided and, while organized, not enough thought has been given to the exercise workload.
By AHSAN H S•
Sep 3, 2018
The course content is good but its very poorly arranged. I am doing exercise and often find before continuing exercise 6, please watch 'that certain' video without providing any link. I tried to find the the link and finally gave up.
You must improve your contents in a better way.
By Zhu Y•
Aug 4, 2018
one star for the certificate;one for let me learn basic knowledge of SQL;the website often breaks down,so is the Teredata system ;the problem-solution system is also troublesome,hard to get the solution on time, maybe it is better to set a all-time online problem solver. No answer for teredata exercise also trap me for the hint in the teredata excersise sometimes not clear. Hope advancement for this course and the better experience of users.
By Anca V•
Dec 11, 2016
I think this course if poorly organized. The instructor is really trying to show us that the real life data sets and databases are messy, but providing only written instructions for me it proved useless. I, for one, need to see what other people are doing and not read long pages of horrible written explanations.
I paid for the course just to be able to do the exercises, which I also think it's a minus.
All in all it didn't "ENHANCE" my career prospects, mostly because nothing useful was taught here. Wouldn't recommend anyone to pay for it.
By Luis A A•
Dec 15, 2016
Nunca pude hacer los ejercicios porque mi Jupiter Notebook estaba vaciá y nadie me pudo ayudar