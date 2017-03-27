About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Tableau Software
  • MySQL
  • SQL
Course 5 of 5 in the
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up97%(1,589 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Extraction and Visualization

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Modeling

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 15 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Cash Flow and Profits

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INCREASING REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT PROFITS: HARNESSING DATA ANALYTICS

About the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization

Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

