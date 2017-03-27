In this final course you will complete a Capstone Project using data analysis to recommend a method for improving profits for your company, Watershed Property Management, Inc. Watershed is responsible for managing thousands of residential rental properties throughout the United States. Your job is to persuade Watershed’s management team to pursue a new strategy for managing its properties that will increase their profits. To do this, you will: (1) Elicit information about important variables relevant to your analysis; (2) Draw upon your new MySQL database skills to extract relevant data from a real estate database; (3) Implement data analysis in Excel to identify the best opportunities for Watershed to increase revenue and maximize profits, while managing any new risks; (4) Create a Tableau dashboard to show Watershed executives the results of a sensitivity analysis; and (5) Articulate a significant and innovative business process change for Watershed based on your data analysis, that you will recommend to company executives.
Introduction
The goal for this week is to learn about the Capstone Project you are tasked with, acquire background about the business problem, and begin to outline the steps of your analysis.
Data Extraction and Visualization
The goal of this week is for you to extract the relevant data from the MySQL database you are given access to, and to look at it briefly in Tableau to get sense of what data you have.
Modeling
The goal of this week is for you to create a financial model using Excel to analyze the data you extracted from the database, and to start to predict short-term rents for some of Watershed's existing properties.
Cash Flow and Profits
The goal for this week is for you to use your projections about the Watershed properties to estimate cash flows and profits Watershed would experience if it converted properties to short-term rentals.
Really, really, really enjoyed this project. I am sad for it to end but I have learnt so much over this specialisation. Thank you to both instructors.
This course will change you life. I will want to quit, but don't. It is not easy, but it is not supposed to be. Thanks to Duke University, Course and the Professors and all involved.
It would have been nice to use more complex data analysis, as used in the second course of this specialization, in order to build the final model.
This course would help you consolidate all the learnings from the previous modules and apply them in a realistic situation.
