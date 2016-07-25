GT
Jul 21, 2019
This course will change you life. I will want to quit, but don't. It is not easy, but it is not supposed to be. Thanks to Duke University, Course and the Professors and all involved.
EJ
Dec 6, 2020
Really, really, really enjoyed this project. I am sad for it to end but I have learnt so much over this specialisation. Thank you to both instructors.
By Michael D•
Jul 25, 2016
The capstone project and corresponding course work is amazing. The project is framed as a business analysis problem with you acting as the analyst. You are tasked with exploring the company's database to extract the relevant information, construct a predictive model in Excel, visualize the results in Tableau, and deliver a persuasive presentation for your expert recommendation. This project actually utilizes skills learned throughout the specialization with an actual application of knowledge. Duke doesn't leave you stranded though. The course offers quizzes along the way to ensure that you have the correct values to arrive at the correct assumptions at each step so you know you can accomplish this task. I highly recommend this project and thank the University for this learning opportunity.
By Michael N•
Aug 31, 2017
I highly recommend this as a data analysis course. Other MOOCs in data analysis satisfy themselves with teaching you to swim with wings in the paddle pool. Here you graduate with stormy seas swimming skills that will help you in the real world. Very challenging but very worthwhile.
By Alexander K B•
Jan 28, 2021
I really enjoyed this class. The instructors do a great job of taking you through a real data analytics project from start to finish, closely mimicking a real business scenario. I found the assignments to be challenging, requiring class-mates to work together and collaborate on the discussion boards. I feel very prepared for a data analytics position after completing this specialization. I'm giving 5 stars, but it is rounded up from 4.5 The reason for that is because I feel like there should be more room for creativity in the capstone project. The instructors do allow for the students to come up with their own analysis however, there are many required components of the final project which leave little room for creativity.
By Mikhail P•
Jul 11, 2018
Great project to show the skills you learned!
By Connor W•
Sep 17, 2017
The workload of this course is not very high. This course also expands slightly on Tableau skills from the previous course on Tableau. One of the first few weeks also involve extracting data using SQL, so this was new experience. My overall opinion is that this course really spoon-feed quite a bit, so that during the peer review you can see almost everyone comes with almost identical proposal. As of now it seems there is still a healthy number of students who take this module (which is really important for any peer-reviewed course). Finally kudos to the team and Coursera for making this course free for anyone who have completed the other courses in this specialization.
By Nicholas A P•
Aug 22, 2018
It was great and I learned a lot. This is making me want to go back to grad school to get my MBA in Finance and a Masters in Business Analytics. :) The only thing I think could be improved is to be more clear on the instructions in certain areas and let students do the analysis part.
By francesco n•
Sep 22, 2019
Very interesting.
The final capstone you have the possibility to use the skills learned in the previous course.
The business case is appealing and is based on a real scenario.
The implementation is creative adn the professore guide you in a impressive analisys and presentation.
Thank you to the Professor gret job!
By Gary T•
Jul 22, 2019
By Javier C•
Oct 19, 2016
Simply awesome, it did not only helped me to develop the required skills, but gave me the security to try greater. Astounding method, totally recommended specialization
By Edward J•
Dec 7, 2020
By Megan C•
Oct 31, 2018
A great way to put the learning into practice. Strongly encourage anyone who started this specialisation course to complete the Capstone project.
By Seshadri G•
Sep 21, 2017
This course would help you consolidate all the learnings from the previous modules and apply them in a realistic situation.
By Julie K•
Aug 21, 2020
If you have come this far, I would recommend giving it a go! You will be so glad you did
By grzegorz k•
Jul 25, 2016
Fantastic course, very well prepared. Thank you !!!
By Paul J H L•
Oct 20, 2016
Absolutely fantastic course and specialization. It was hard work with some very late nights but the best things don't come easily. I wish to thank Dr Egger and Dr Schaich Borg for their energy, enthusiasm and time to make this course so good - and to making it accessible at such a reasonable cost to us in Africa. The dancing videos were a scream and I finally "get" the unicorn thing. One of the most profound learning experiences I've ever had.
By PRAVIR S•
Sep 20, 2020
Amazing capstone project. Overall this specialization is very rewarding to pursue. Jana as a faculty for SQL and Tableau is simply amazing. Daniel is bit boring since he just reads his screen and teaches, which makes his part of the courses very difficult to complete.
By Charles A•
May 5, 2020
This was an exceptional course and enjoyed every minute of it! The material was easy to follow and the quiz were challenging enough to keep me engaged. It took me about a year from start to finish but I'm so glad I did it and I would highly recommend it to anyone!
By Linda A L•
Mar 24, 2020
SKILLS USED: Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Business Analytics, Business Process, Binary Classification, Microsoft Excel, Linear Regression, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Visualization (Computer Graphics), MySQL, Teradata, SQL
By Ee-lin C•
Jan 23, 2018
This was a great course. Enabled you to apply what you have learned from previous courses in order to complete your project. Highly recommended if you would like to deepen your skills in data analytics.
By Lingwei H•
Mar 27, 2017
Wonderful course! The final project is so interesting! I could also communicate with my peers and learn from their work.
By Ken W•
Mar 28, 2017
Great capstone course that successfully integrates all the concepts learning in the previous courses.
By Ge W•
Aug 6, 2017
It really help me summarise the critical point I learned through out the course.
By Francisco D•
Aug 8, 2016
Excelente curso para aplicar as ferramentas vistas nos cursos anteriores.
By D. C•
Jul 30, 2017
You will be proud of yourself when you complete this Capstone !
By Mohammed T C•
May 29, 2020
It was a excellent course with lots of learning. Thank you