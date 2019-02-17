BD
May 21, 2020
it's one of the amazing courses I have been taking in Coursera so far with an amazing course instructor. there so many practical insights that can be achieved throughout this whole specialization.
Sep 11, 2020
Had a good opportunity to practice regression, hypothesis testing and confidence intervals. Now whenever I read any research paper, it feels good to be able to interpret all the models
By James P W•
Feb 17, 2019
If your using a Mac, like many do... you will be frustrated, the amount of work around is significant. Not worth the trouble.
By Hussain H•
Nov 7, 2020
A very good end to the specialization. Got a chance to get my hands dirty with some real world datasets. Requires plenty of effort for the 3rd and 4th week assignments where a lot of time will be spend on just cleaning the data and getting it ready to model it. And TBH this is how it is in the real world too.
Even though i work in the industry as a data scientist, this specialization was still able to provide a lot of additional valuable knowledge. Great stuff!
By Sudhir K•
Oct 5, 2017
The course has really helped in developing a niche in the Excel which is essential for every engineers and professionals. Excel has been a widely used tools and almost all the organisation have got this platform to carry out their day to day business. Moreover, the examples and the problems described in the lectures were real life examples in a business setting. These has been quite helpful in understanding business problems and constraints.
By Shady N S•
Mar 3, 2019
It's the capstone of the specialization where you apply all what you've learnt in the previous courses. I really liked the whole specialization. Thanks
By Beāta K•
Feb 11, 2021
Very strange that assignments are reviewed by other students. So if you are the only one who study there now, you will not complete the course and you should wait until another students will appear.
By Susannah•
May 19, 2020
Absolutely no help available throughout this- nobody (especially not the professor/TAs) responds on the message board.
By Sofia L•
Aug 30, 2018
The Capstone project gets ready to think in real-world scenarios and how you have to think and approach the data that you have to process it then transform it into the desired results. I was a bit nervous at the beginning but then I could get confident and could do all the assignments thanks to Capstone that help me think as a real Data Analyst that I feel I am from now on.
By Bappy K D•
May 22, 2020
By Fahim A R•
Sep 12, 2020
By Andre N•
Aug 18, 2019
Great course to start learning business analysis using statistical inferences with Excel. Real actual business problems and solutions.
By Andras F•
Feb 22, 2018
Very useful course for someone interested in the fundamentals of business predictions and regression models.
By Abigail P•
Aug 15, 2020
While I loved the opportunity to do some real-world application, the introduction of a new concept (MAD) in the final project was a little shocking. I wish we'd covered that previously, or in more detail, as while I was able to do the requested tasks, I don't feel that I really "get" that concept. Generally speaking, though, the capstone was an EXCELLENT way to close out the specialization--I was surprised to see how well I did actually understand and was able to apply my learnings! Thanks for a great course experience!
By Mohamed C•
May 24, 2020
The course is great and I did like the capstone we had to work on, but I despise the peer grading, you have some fellow students that are lazy and don't even review your work properly. Otherwise, it's a great course and will advise anyone to take it.
By Brian B•
Jun 1, 2020
Great course. Gives the student the challenge to create their own analysis and write their own report. I also felt that grading peers was a useful learning tool.
By Carolina C S•
Aug 1, 2020
Instructions for tests weren't clear, they did not specify if particular filters for several questions need to be kept or undo.
By Sun•
Mar 24, 2018
Processing data can be very slow via Excel.
By Rohan G L•
Nov 27, 2017
Not nearly as informative or straightforward as the previous 4 courses in the series.
By Siddharth S•
Feb 9, 2018
The Capstone was very interesting and challenging. It helped reinforce the concepts that we learned in the other courses within the Business Statistics and Analysis specialisation. I had great fun doing the various exercises, I have gained a better insight into statistics as a result of the 5 course specialization. The specialization is well designed and Professor Sharad Borle has been a great guide and instructor throughout this specialization.
By Vyankatesh U B•
Jul 3, 2020
I am very much thankful to Dr. Sharad Borle Sir. Whatever i learned in these five courses is because of the way he explained the basics of excel and its use in business analysis. It is my sincere appeal to all the learners who are about to join these courses, please go through all his videos thoroughly. I am very much happy to be part of this learning. Thanks to Coursera for providing this platform for learning.
By shashank j•
Jun 10, 2020
Overall a great course to start your journey to learning Statistics.The Application of using concepts of Statistics in real life business cases helps to understand the practical aspect of the business.Tools such as MS-Excel makes it very effective as it provides so much flexibility to apply all these concepts and analyze the data and interpret the results.
By Mohammad R•
Jan 6, 2021
It's a dream come true. The five months of a journey ended via this course. I can say that I am a gentleman in excel and data analysis. I can't express my gratitude to the trainer in words. From the basics of data to the advanced calculations of regression we sailed through everything in excel. Ready to apply for jobs. Thank-you
By sahil a•
Mar 7, 2021
Professor patiently spent time on each topic discussed. There were fair number of repetitions for caveats while performing an analysis which helps in retention. There is a clear link which ensures smooth progression from topic to topic. This one time, statistics didn't seem as daunting as it used to.
By Samantha B•
Sep 15, 2019
Really solidified the previous subjects in the course. Using larger sets of real data was extremely helpful as it taught small lessons, e.g. around data cleansing, that are implicit in data analysis but require a more experiential approach. Thank you Sharad.
By Daniyal A K•
Feb 21, 2020
Fantastic opportunity to develop data analysis skills. The Capstone is a great opportunity to test the knowledge learned whilst there is the right amount of guidance available to help you through without giving away too much.
By Héctor H C L•
Sep 21, 2020
It has just the right difficulty, definitely challenging at first, and about 90% of the material covered in previous courses is revisited. Truly a nice test that helps the student go from understanding to actual application.