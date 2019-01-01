Lecturer
Anne S. Chao holds the title of lecturer in the History department, lecturer in the Poverty, Justice and Human Capability Program, Visiting Professor at the Chao Center for Asian Studies, as well as Adjunct Lecturer in the Humanities at Rice University. She received her B.A. from Wellesley College and her PhD from Rice University. She is manager and co-investigator of the Houston Asian American Archive (HAAA). Her dissertation, on the social networks of Chen Duxiu, was a co-winner of the History department’s Captain Charles Septimus Longcope Award in History in 2009. She is in the process of using computational methodology to expand her thesis into a book. She has published articles ranging from modern Chinese history, to world history, to the history of Chinese immigrants to Houston.