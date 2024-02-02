Rice University
Principles of Economics: Macroeconomics - The Big Picture
Rice University

Principles of Economics: Macroeconomics - The Big Picture

Taught in English

James DeNicco

Instructor: James DeNicco

Beginner level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome, congratulations and thank you for enrolling in this final chapter of our three-part Specialization, Macroeconomics. Please make sure to take look at all the welcome materials (you can skip the Meet the Professor if you've already "met me" two times).

Alrighty then Econ 100. Welcome to Macro Measures. This is our first lecture in Act 3, the big picture. We made it to the big show, Macroeconomics. Here, the first thing we're going to do in macro, we're going to talk about our macro measures. Just like other social sciences, there's two sides of economics, there's the empirical side or the data side. Let's dive in!

When we're talking about economic growth, what is the name of the game? The name of the game is raising standards of living. That's what we're trying to do with economic growth. We're trying to take people in difficult situations and give them the tools and the equipment that they need to raise themselves up, put themselves in better situations, and live the lives that they want to live.

Welcome to labor supply and demand. Now, we've already talked about our labor market measures, our labor market variables. Now, we going to talk about the theory behind the labor market. Now this is macro, but before we get to the macro, we going to take a little trip down memory lane to the world of microeconomics and then we can explore further!

In this module we're going to be looking at the relationship between... well savings and consumption. We're going to look at how the relationship between the two affects changes in income and interest rates within our two period consumer model. Let's get it.

When you think savings and investment, you probably think of financial institutions-- You think stocks, bonds, Wall Street, maybe the stock market. That's where this story is taking place. Now remember here in economics, we use the term investment differently than they do in finance. In finance, when you buy stocks and bonds, they call that investment. You're investing in the market in economics when you buy those assets and that's what they are assets, we call that savings. Investment is different for us in economics as you'll see in this module!

In this module, we're going to be talking about money and monetary policy. Monetary policy, how it's conducted by the Federal Reserve. The control the money supply to affect interest rates, inflation, and employment. And we'll be defining some terms, looking at tools, and exploring their impact. Jump on in!

Here in aggregate supply and demand we are going to take everything we've done throughout the entire course and we're going to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and look at our aggregate supply and demand graph! It's a bit of a short lesson, but it encompasses a lot of previous knowledge, so you may want to allot some time for review of previous lessons or have your notes handy. Let's check it out!

Welcome to fiscal policy, this is really government policy. We've talked about monetary policy with the Central Bank, with the Federal Reserve but as I told you, they're an independent institution they're not really part of the government. Here our fiscal policy, that is really government policy, and this is our last hurrah, this is our last lecture in Act 3 the big picture. Can you believe it!?

Instructor

James DeNicco
Rice University
Offered by

Rice University

