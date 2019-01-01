Dr. Wong, a Lecturer of Computer Science at Rice University, is an experienced computer scientist, physicist and educator specializing in object-oriented programming, software engineering and computer science pedagogy. A Howard Hughes Ph.D. Fellow, he received his Ph.D. in experimental solid state physics from M.I.T. in 1988 and worked at Bell Labs and Hughes Research Labs before entering academia. He has published numerous papers and run many seminars on design patterns and C.S. pedagogy. He has designed and taught innovative introductory “objects-first” courses leveraging the power of interactivity to teach fundamental C.S. concepts and skills. His research includes the use of design patterns in redesigning traditional algorithms, serious gaming systems, enterprise-class information management systems and large-scale, high-fidelity simulation systems.