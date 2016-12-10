This two-part course is designed to help students with very little or no computing background learn the basics of building simple interactive applications. Our language of choice, Python, is an easy-to learn, high-level computer language that is used in many of the computational courses offered on Coursera. To make learning Python easy, we have developed a new browser-based programming environment that makes developing interactive applications in Python simple. These applications will involve windows whose contents are graphical and respond to buttons, the keyboard and the mouse.
Rice University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 0 - Statements, expressions, variables
Understand the structure of this class, explore Python as a calculator
Week 1 - Functions, logic, conditionals
Learn the basic constructs of Python programming, create a program that plays a variant of Rock-Paper-Scissors
Week 2 - Event-driven programming, local/global variables
Learn the basics of event-driven programming, understand difference between local and global variables, create an interactive program that plays a simple guessing game
Week 3 - Canvas, drawing, timers
Create a canvas in Python, learn how to draw on the canvas, create a digital stopwatch
Great start course! The learning curve gets a bit steep for people with no prior knowledge after the first few weeks, but the teachers keep the class interesting and the exercises are great practice.
I am not particularly new to python, but I am new to interactive programming. The material and the projects were relevant and interesting and thought it was a great introductory course.
I had a lot of fun with this course. The instructors were concise and they created some very fun projects. Coming into programming somewhat green, I also learned a lot more than just Python.
like it. like the mini project a lot. it really helps you build up what you have learned and put it into practice. and also it benefits a lot from examine other peers assignment.
This Specialization covers much of the material that first-year Computer Science students take at Rice University, brought to you by the world-class Faculty who teach our master's and PhD programs. Students learn sophisticated programming skills in Python from the ground up and apply these skills in building more than 20 fun projects. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone exam that allows the students to demonstrate the range of knowledge that they have acquired in the Specialization.
