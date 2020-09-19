Python Basics: Create a Guessing Number Game from Scratch
Learn basic programming concepts in python language.
Create simple interactive games and programs with python.
By the end of this project, you will create a simple interactive game written in Python language. You will learn and apply basic concepts of programming like: (Data types, variables, conditional and Iterative statements) that will assist you to reach the aim of being able to code your own games and daily tasks in python. Python language is one of the most accessible programming languages available because of Its simplified syntax that gives emphasis on natural language. It is highly used in machine learning and data science applications which are some of the biggest trends in computer science right now. It is also supported by many corporations such as Facebook and Amazon. It is specially adapted by Google making it the number one choice for many programmers and engineers. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Syntax And Semantics
Programming Principles
Python Programming
Programming Language Concepts
Computer Science
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to open and easily work with Jupyter notebook, You will be able to write your first small code (The famous “Hello World”).
By the end of Task 2, you will be able to identify different data types in python, apply different operations and functions used with them.
By the end of Task 3, you will be able to write your own conditional statement in python.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to generate while loops , create counters, and end loops early.
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to practice import statements to use different libraries and modules, you will be able to apply I/O statements effectively.
By the end of Task 6, you will be able to apply the previous tasks in coding the game logic, add any extra features you want and write the full game code by yourself.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by RMOct 10, 2020
the best simple python basics course good teacher had a bit problem with his accent
by LLOct 9, 2020
The guided project is just right if you want to learn the introduction to python programming.
by RGSep 26, 2020
it is a good project just for starting ,it can be used as a crash course for basic python
by MKSep 19, 2020
Very good project it helps in learning so much because I'm engaged in working on my codes which is very helpful, the instructor is very good he explained everything very well.
