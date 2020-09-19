Python Basics: Create a Guessing Number Game from Scratch

In this Guided Project, you will:

Learn basic programming concepts in python language.

Create simple interactive games and programs with python.

90 mins
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will create a simple interactive game written in Python ‎language. You will learn and apply basic concepts of programming like: (Data types, ‎variables, conditional and Iterative statements) that will assist you to reach the aim of ‎being able to code your own games and daily tasks in python.‎ ‎ Python language is one of the most accessible programming languages available because ‎of Its simplified syntax that gives emphasis on natural language. It is highly used in ‎machine learning and data science applications which are some of the biggest trends in ‎computer science right now. It is also supported by many corporations such as Facebook ‎and Amazon. It is specially adapted by Google making it the number one choice for many ‎programmers and engineers.‎ Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Python Syntax And Semantics

  • Programming Principles

  • Python Programming

  • Programming Language Concepts

  • Computer Science

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. By the end of Task 1, you will be able to open and easily work with Jupyter notebook, You will be able to write your first small code (The famous “Hello World”).

  2. By the end of Task 2, you will be able to identify different data types in python, apply different operations and functions used with them.

  3. By the end of Task 3, you will be able to write your own conditional statement in python.

  4. By the end of Task 4, you will be able to generate while loops , create counters, and end loops early.

  5. By the end of Task 5, you will be able to practice import statements to use different libraries and modules, you will be able to apply I/O statements effectively.

  6. By the end of Task 6, you will be able to apply the previous tasks in coding the game logic, add any extra features you want and write the full game code by yourself.

