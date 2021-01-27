MK
Sep 19, 2020
Very good project it helps in learning so much because I'm engaged in working on my codes which is very helpful, the instructor is very good he explained everything very well.
LL
Oct 9, 2020
The guided project is just right if you want to learn the introduction to python programming.
By Tara H•
Jan 27, 2021
I used this project as a quick review of Python basics and I loved it. It covers a wide range of basic topics with niche details so your memory is refreshed fast. The little exercises in between were pretty simple and doable but effective. Definitely would recommend, although more as a review of basics rather than education for a beginner. My one problem with it is that the instructor's delivery was somewhat monotonous and unengaging. Overall very satisfied though!
By Ryan V•
May 10, 2021
This is my first experience of attending a course on Python coding and I must say I enjoyed the session. I was able to follow the class well because subtitles were also provided. I got an opportunity to learn something new and interesting.
By Mariam K•
Sep 20, 2020
By Loryvi G L•
Oct 10, 2020
By Rohan K•
Oct 11, 2020
the best simple python basics course good teacher had a bit problem with his accent
By Oumaima A•
Jul 17, 2021
A good project for beginners I enjoyed a lot
By Arshiya T•
Sep 30, 2020
Good course for beginners.
By Zaid S•
Apr 28, 2022
Very Good
By Sa'dulla N•
Sep 10, 2020
excellent
By Jignesh J•
Sep 19, 2020
Useful
By K.phani b•
Sep 14, 2020
good
By RAHUL G•
Sep 26, 2020
it is a good project just for starting ,it can be used as a crash course for basic python
By Gehna H•
Aug 30, 2021
g