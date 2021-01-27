Chevron Left
Back to Python Basics: Create a Guessing Number Game from Scratch

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python Basics: Create a Guessing Number Game from Scratch by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
83 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a simple interactive game written in Python ‎language. You will learn and apply basic concepts of programming like: (Data types, ‎variables, conditional and Iterative statements) that will assist you to reach the aim of ‎being able to code your own games and daily tasks in python.‎ ‎ Python language is one of the most accessible programming languages available because ‎of Its simplified syntax that gives emphasis on natural language. It is highly used in ‎machine learning and data science applications which are some of the biggest trends in ‎computer science right now. It is also supported by many corporations such as Facebook ‎and Amazon. It is specially adapted by Google making it the number one choice for many ‎programmers and engineers.‎ Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MK

Sep 19, 2020

Very good project it helps in learning so much because I'm engaged in working on my codes which is very helpful, the instructor is very good he explained everything very well.

LL

Oct 9, 2020

The guided project is just right if you want to learn the introduction to python programming.

By Tara H

Jan 27, 2021

I used this project as a quick review of Python basics and I loved it. It covers a wide range of basic topics with niche details so your memory is refreshed fast. The little exercises in between were pretty simple and doable but effective. Definitely would recommend, although more as a review of basics rather than education for a beginner. My one problem with it is that the instructor's delivery was somewhat monotonous and unengaging. Overall very satisfied though!

By Ryan V

May 10, 2021

This is my first experience of attending a course on Python coding and I must say I enjoyed the session. I was able to follow the class well because subtitles were also provided. I got an opportunity to learn something new and interesting.

By Rohan K

Oct 11, 2020

the best simple python basics course good teacher had a bit problem with his accent

By Oumaima A

Jul 17, 2021

A good project for beginners I enjoyed a lot

By Arshiya T

Sep 30, 2020

Good course for beginners.

By Zaid S

Apr 28, 2022

Very Good

By Sa'dulla N

Sep 10, 2020

excellent

By Jignesh J

Sep 19, 2020

Useful

By K.phani b

Sep 14, 2020

good

By RAHUL G

Sep 26, 2020

it is a good project just for starting ,it can be used as a crash course for basic python

By Gehna H

Aug 30, 2021

g

