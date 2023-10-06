Board Infinity
Dive Deep into Python
Dive Deep into Python

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

33 hours to complete
3 weeks at 11 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain a profound understanding of Python, focusing on core concepts, intricate data structures, and the essentials of programming in Python.

  • Master Object-Oriented Programming in Python, learning to design modular code while understanding inheritance, polymorphism, and encapsulation.

  • Dive into Python's advanced data structures such as lists, tuples, dictionaries, and sets, ensuring effective data management and manipulation.

  • Enhance your Python skillset with file handling techniques, managing directories, and robust error and exception handling practices.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

19 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

This comprehensive module serves as your gateway to the world of programming with Python. With a focus on core programming concepts, you'll lay the groundwork for your coding journey. Through lessons on programming fundamentals, data types, operators, and control flow, you'll build a strong foundation that will empower you to create efficient and functional Python applications.

What's included

21 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This comprehensive module is designed to provide you with a solid foundation in essential programming concepts using Python. As you progress through the lessons on loops, strings, arrays, and lists, you'll gain the skills needed to create efficient and versatile Python applications. By the end of this module, you'll be equipped to write elegant and functional code, handle data manipulation, and design effective algorithms.

What's included

15 videos3 readings4 quizzes

This module is designed to provide you with a deep understanding of essential data structures and fundamental functions in Python. As you progress through the lessons on lists, tuples, sets, dictionaries, and functions, you'll gain the skills needed to manipulate data effectively and write versatile code. By the end of this module, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to design efficient algorithms, manage data collections, and create reusable functions, enhancing your capabilities as a Python programmer.

What's included

19 videos4 readings5 quizzes

In this comprehensive module is designed to provide you with a solid foundation in both Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) principles and the essential skills for working with files in Python. Through a structured approach, you'll explore the concepts of classes, objects, inheritance, and polymorphism, enabling you to design modular and reusable code. Additionally, you'll delve into the intricacies of file handling, mastering techniques to read, write, and manage files, along with directory operations. By the end of this module, you'll possess a well-rounded understanding of OOP and the proficiency to handle various file-related tasks in Python.

What's included

20 videos5 readings5 quizzes

Instructor

60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

