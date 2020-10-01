Concepts in Python: Loops, Functions and Returns
80 ratings
2,815 already enrolled
Demonstrate different loops in Python.
Develop functions in Python.
Demonstrate an understanding of returns in Python.
80 ratings
2,815 already enrolled
Demonstrate different loops in Python.
Develop functions in Python.
Demonstrate an understanding of returns in Python.
By the end of this project, you will create a number of examples that will develop your learning around concepts in Python. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of Python to the next level by incorporating loops, functions, and returns into your programming. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind different concepts in Python such as loops, methods, and returns which will enable you to write high-quality code. Thus, ensuring that your code is efficient and robust which is an essential aspect of writing high-quality code. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating the most useful Python concepts. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided.
Software Development
Computer Programming
Python Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Demonstrate a while loop.
Create a for and else loop.
Implement loop control statements.
Create a nested loop.
Create and demonstrate Python functions.
Develop return statements with one value and multiple values
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PKOct 13, 2020
Thank you Coursera for offering such a wonderful courses
by HSOct 3, 2020
Its a good course if you have just started with python and have very basic knowledge.
by LFOct 1, 2020
This is very useful for basic fundamental programming in Python.
by TDMar 22, 2022
I love the guided projects. They are probably the only reason why I will continue subscribling to Coursera.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.