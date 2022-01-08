HH
Jan 7, 2022
Great material. I wish there was a part 2 of this course that takes the material to a more challenging level.
TD
Mar 22, 2022
I love the guided projects. They are probably the only reason why I will continue subscribling to Coursera.
By Hadeer H•
Jan 7, 2022
Great material. I wish there was a part 2 of this course that takes the material to a more challenging level.
By Saint•
Mar 22, 2022
I love the guided projects. They are probably the only reason why I will continue subscribling to Coursera.
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 2, 2020
This is very useful for basic fundamental programming in Python.
By PAMARTHI K•
Oct 14, 2020
Thank you Coursera for offering such a wonderful courses
By Arshiya T•
Sep 30, 2020
Good course for beginners.
By Priyanshu S•
Mar 25, 2022
i is a great expreience
By James H•
Dec 20, 2020
Just pure Awesomeness!
By Lakshmi M D•
Sep 28, 2020
very good for learners
By NURAFIFAH A F•
Oct 2, 2020
easy understanding
By Cristian e•
Sep 29, 2020
Thank you!!!!!!!
By Ritik R•
Feb 1, 2022
intersting
By Lawrence K•
Oct 2, 2020
good lab.
By VamsiKrishna A•
Jan 18, 2022
good
By DeepakKumar M•
Mar 30, 2022
j
By Harsh S S•
Oct 4, 2020
Its a good course if you have just started with python and have very basic knowledge.
By Madhur P•
Jan 31, 2022
IT WAS NICE AND THE QUIZ WAS QUITE GOOD. IT CLEARED MY CONCEPTS.
By Benjamin W•
Aug 11, 2021
Not bad but pretty basic.
By Suraj S•
Feb 24, 2021
It is good for beginners.