4.7
stars
80 ratings
17 reviews

By the end of this project, you will create a number of examples that will develop your learning around concepts in Python. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge of Python to the next level by incorporating loops, functions, and returns into your programming. Thus, you will be able to develop more complex code and be able to solve more difficult problems. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind different concepts in Python such as loops, methods, and returns which will enable you to write high-quality code. Thus, ensuring that your code is efficient and robust which is an essential aspect of writing high-quality code. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating the most useful Python concepts. You will gain an understanding of these concepts from the in-depth examples provided....

By Hadeer H

Jan 7, 2022

Great material. I wish there was a part 2 of this course that takes the material to a more challenging level.

By Saint

Mar 22, 2022

I love the guided projects. They are probably the only reason why I will continue subscribling to Coursera.

By Luthfi F I

Oct 2, 2020

This is very useful for basic fundamental programming in Python.

By PAMARTHI K

Oct 14, 2020

Thank you Coursera for offering such a wonderful courses

By Arshiya T

Sep 30, 2020

Good course for beginners.

By Priyanshu S

Mar 25, 2022

i is a great expreience

By James H

Dec 20, 2020

Just pure Awesomeness!

By Lakshmi M D

Sep 28, 2020

very good for learners

By NURAFIFAH A F

Oct 2, 2020

easy understanding

By Cristian e

Sep 29, 2020

Thank you!!!!!!!

By Ritik R

Feb 1, 2022

intersting

By Lawrence K

Oct 2, 2020

good lab.

By VamsiKrishna A

Jan 18, 2022

good

By DeepakKumar M

Mar 30, 2022

j

By Harsh S S

Oct 4, 2020

Its a good course if you have just started with python and have very basic knowledge.

By Madhur P

Jan 31, 2022

IT WAS NICE AND THE QUIZ WAS QUITE GOOD. IT CLEARED MY CONCEPTS.

By Benjamin W

Aug 11, 2021

Not bad but pretty basic.

By Suraj S

Feb 24, 2021

It is good for beginners.

