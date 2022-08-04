Python for Beginners: Variables and Strings
Discover and experiment with python strings basic operation
Use python built-in string methods
Apply string methods in real-world scenarios; Shopping List Cost Analysis
This Guided Project "Python for Beginners: Variables and Strings" is for individuals who are new to programming and want to learn the basics of Python. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to work with Python strings, perform string manipulations using built-in methods and apply these skills to real-world scenarios through a shopping list cost analysis short project. This guided-project will cover the learning objectives of working with Python strings, performing string manipulation using built-in methods and applying these skills in real-world scenarios. This project is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to variables and strings in a beginner-friendly format. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have prior knowledge of basic Python concepts; Familiarity with control structures in Python such as for loops and if statements.
Text Data Analysis
Python Programming
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Strings and Variables
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define Variables in Python
Work with string basic operations
Manipulate Strings Using Python Built-In Methods
Practice Task: Green Energy Production
Import and Prepare Data for Cost Analysis
Use Python String Methods to Examine Cost Analysis
Challenge: Python Strings
