Introduction to Python
Uses of Python
Python variables and input
Python Decisions and Looping
Learning Python gives the programmer a wide variety of career paths to choose from. Python is an open-source (free) programming language that is used in web programming, data science, artificial intelligence, and many scientific applications. Learning Python allows the programmer to focus on solving problems, rather than focusing on syntax. Its relative size and simplified syntax give it an edge over languages like Java and C++, yet the abundance of libraries gives it the power needed to accomplish great things. In this tutorial you will create a guessing game application that pits the computer against the user. You will create variables, decision constructs, and loops in python to create the game. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: How Python is Used
Task 2: Python Input and variables
Task3: Python Decisions
Challenge Task: Python Input and Decisions
Challenge Solution: Python Input and Decisions
Task 4: Python Loops
Task 5: Python Functions
Challenge Task: Python While Loops and Functions
Challenge Solution: Python While Loops and Functions
by NDJun 8, 2020
Seriously i just liked it too much.. A platform where after gaining all theoretical knowledge, I can practice on.
by MSSep 25, 2020
I would say this course is completely for beginners to practice their skills and understand the use of control structures, loops and functions. Overall course is good foundation for beginners. Thanks
by DAug 2, 2020
interesting. but it is not quite beginner-friendly, will recommend to those with a little bit of knowledge on python
by NFJun 6, 2021
Pretty nice beginner course. Requires some basic knowledge of programming and gives good introductory syntax of python
