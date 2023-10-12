This course introduces basic concepts of systems programming using a modern open source language. You will learn to apply basic programming concepts toward solving problems, writing pseudocode, working with and effectively using basic data types, abstract data types, control structures, code modularization and arrays. You will learn to detect errors, work with variables and loops, and discover how functions, methods, and operators work with different data types. You will also be introduced to the object paradigm including classes, inheritance, and polymorphism.
Introduction to Open Source Application Development
Taught in English
There are 9 modules in this course
Welcome to Introduction to Open Source Application Development! In this module, you will learn to install and configure Python and Visual Studio Code (VSC). You will gain proficiency in programming fundamentals, including declaring variables, describing data types, and implementing programming logic using flowcharts and pseudocode. Additionally, you will acquire the skills to perform arithmetic operations and effectively work with code in Visual Studio Code, culminating in the ability to upload your coding results to the appropriate platform.
7 videos8 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
Module 2 focuses on essential programming concepts and skills. You will learn to format output effectively, leveraging various techniques to present data clearly. Additionally, you will explore the importance of type conversion functions and how to use them proficiently. Finally, you will gain an understanding of the sequential flow of a program, mastering the art of designing programs that interact with users through input and output statements.
4 videos5 readings4 assignments1 ungraded lab
In this module, you will learn how to utilize decision alternatives and construct decision structures using conditional statements like 'if' conditions. This essential skill will enable you to create dynamic and responsive programs that adapt their behavior based on specific conditions and criteria.
3 videos4 readings3 assignments1 ungraded lab
In this module, you will learn how to construct nested loops to handle complex repetitive tasks efficiently. Additionally, you'll gain proficiency in constructing both 'For' and 'While' loops, empowering you to create versatile and optimized code for various scenarios, from iterative calculations to data processing.
4 videos5 readings4 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module is designed to enhance your programming skills by focusing on key areas. You'll learn the art of debugging source code, equipping you with the ability to identify and resolve errors effectively. You will explore how to work with imported modules, expanding your code's functionality. And lastly, you'll delve into defining and implementing user-defined functions, enabling you to organize and streamline your code while building reusable blocks of logic for various applications.
4 videos5 readings4 assignments1 ungraded lab
In this module, you will explore essential data manipulation skills. You will learn how to efficiently read and write data to and from files, a critical aspect of real-world data processing. Additionally, you'll master list manipulation techniques, including list slicing, and expand your capabilities by creating lists, including multidimensional ones, enabling you to handle and analyze structured data effectively.
4 videos5 readings4 assignments2 ungraded labs
In this module, you will dive into object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and practices. You will demonstrate your understanding of unified modeling through UML class diagramming, a crucial skill for designing and visualizing software systems. You will also learn how to harness the power of inheritance to build upon existing classes, and you will create your own classes and class objects, paving the way for modular, efficient, and scalable software development.
4 videos5 readings4 assignments1 ungraded lab
In this module, you will learn how to leverage the Tkinter module to create your own customized GUIs, giving you the ability to design user-friendly software interfaces. Furthermore, you will gain an understanding of the fundamental building blocks of GUIs as you describe and work with basic controls that constitute an interactive and visually engaging user interface.
3 videos4 readings3 assignments1 ungraded lab
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
1 assignment
