Illinois Tech
Introduction to Open Source Application Development
Illinois Tech

Introduction to Open Source Application Development

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

James Papademas

Instructor: James Papademas

Beginner level

Recommended experience

59 hours to complete
3 weeks at 19 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to Introduction to Open Source Application Development! In this module, you will learn to install and configure Python and Visual Studio Code (VSC). You will gain proficiency in programming fundamentals, including declaring variables, describing data types, and implementing programming logic using flowcharts and pseudocode. Additionally, you will acquire the skills to perform arithmetic operations and effectively work with code in Visual Studio Code, culminating in the ability to upload your coding results to the appropriate platform.

Module 2 focuses on essential programming concepts and skills. You will learn to format output effectively, leveraging various techniques to present data clearly. Additionally, you will explore the importance of type conversion functions and how to use them proficiently. Finally, you will gain an understanding of the sequential flow of a program, mastering the art of designing programs that interact with users through input and output statements.

In this module, you will learn how to utilize decision alternatives and construct decision structures using conditional statements like 'if' conditions. This essential skill will enable you to create dynamic and responsive programs that adapt their behavior based on specific conditions and criteria.

In this module, you will learn how to construct nested loops to handle complex repetitive tasks efficiently. Additionally, you'll gain proficiency in constructing both 'For' and 'While' loops, empowering you to create versatile and optimized code for various scenarios, from iterative calculations to data processing.

This module is designed to enhance your programming skills by focusing on key areas. You'll learn the art of debugging source code, equipping you with the ability to identify and resolve errors effectively. You will explore how to work with imported modules, expanding your code's functionality. And lastly, you'll delve into defining and implementing user-defined functions, enabling you to organize and streamline your code while building reusable blocks of logic for various applications.

In this module, you will explore essential data manipulation skills. You will learn how to efficiently read and write data to and from files, a critical aspect of real-world data processing. Additionally, you'll master list manipulation techniques, including list slicing, and expand your capabilities by creating lists, including multidimensional ones, enabling you to handle and analyze structured data effectively.

In this module, you will dive into object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and practices. You will demonstrate your understanding of unified modeling through UML class diagramming, a crucial skill for designing and visualizing software systems. You will also learn how to harness the power of inheritance to build upon existing classes, and you will create your own classes and class objects, paving the way for modular, efficient, and scalable software development.

In this module, you will learn how to leverage the Tkinter module to create your own customized GUIs, giving you the ability to design user-friendly software interfaces. Furthermore, you will gain an understanding of the fundamental building blocks of GUIs as you describe and work with basic controls that constitute an interactive and visually engaging user interface.

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

Instructor

James Papademas
Illinois Tech
3 Courses679 learners

Illinois Tech

