CC
Sep 27, 2020
The course was at it best with a visual studio python a learner could learn easily with it and I found it very interesting as I could write and run the program just while learning itself.
LL
Jul 1, 2020
Great class for the absolute beginner (like me). It was clear and concise and I appreciate that you are able to run a simple game at the end of the course. Thank you!
By Shruti S•
Jun 7, 2020
It was a thrilling experience to learn with Dave Davilson . Thank you and looking forward to such more learning experiences
By MD Z S•
Jun 12, 2020
This guided project is very interesting to learn after having some little bit conception about python, The instructor started from the very beginning though. So, i think apprentices those are new to python language, it would be very helpful course for them to make their knowledge more robust about python
By Eveline R•
Jun 14, 2020
This is supposed to be an beginner course -- right? However, this course assumes that you are already a data scientist! The Professor rarely describes why a certain move is necessary. He does describe the tasks necessary to create the "guessing game application", such as Variables, Decision Constructs, Looping and Functions. The Prof. mumbles and moves quickly through the module on Rhyme -- the black screen renders it difficult to see. Anyhow, I am very impressed by the Prof's knowledge and how quickly he is able to move around on the black screen in Rhyme. I am a beginning computer programmer and should have never signed up with someone, who is miles ahead and leaves a beginner in the dust. I love Coursera and just finished a Certificate in Contact Tracing. I am desperately trying to figure out as to how to unsubscribe from this course, since I do not wish to be graded clearly above my pay grade. Thank you for your understanding!
By Lauri L•
Jul 1, 2020
By Re-Ann C C•
Jun 25, 2020
First of all. I wanna express my gratitude to the instructor and coursera. The Introduction to Python motivates me to study more.
By Arpit C•
May 24, 2020
too simple it is
By Prince•
May 24, 2020
Nice Project
By CHANDANA.R•
Sep 28, 2020
By Ernesto F B C•
Jun 21, 2020
Excellent course. First time I do a guided project. I have learned by doing and following the instructor's instructions. In a short time the knowledge imparted was assimilated.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 15, 2020
This course was pretty challenging yet it was fun to take the lab simultaneously to apply the knowledge gained by the lecture.
By Nikita D•
Jun 9, 2020
Seriously i just liked it too much.. A platform where after gaining all theoretical knowledge, I can practice on.
By radhika m•
May 30, 2020
This course was very useful in understanding the basic concepts of python . Very effective .
By Teo K•
Jun 11, 2020
it was good, but theory was not explained through enough but overall great hands on approached really enjoyed it
By AYUSH J•
May 29, 2020
Actually i know python language so this course was very easy for me but i had an good experiance with it
By Zikhra S•
Jun 6, 2020
great time spending to learn the basic. Also learned through W3 school.com to gain better knowledge
By Prachi P K•
Jun 14, 2020
This course is very useful and by completing this course i got the knowledge of basic of python.
By k b•
Jun 1, 2020
This is great work and having this type of course could always help students and begainers.
By Ramya G R•
Jun 8, 2020
I really enjoyed working with this project. Thank you so much for the valuable teaching.
By Carolina F V•
Jun 10, 2020
I just wish we had more time on Rhyme to explore. The little project was fun!
By suraj a•
Jun 11, 2020
it was so good ...it help to sharpen in knowledege and practice my skills
By Tanuj U•
May 30, 2020
This course is so important for begineers...Coursera is doing a great job
By Curtisha A•
May 29, 2020
Good class to learn about Python and what it do in the computer field
By sakshiasudani1831•
Jun 2, 2020
This was wonderful, looking forward for more such mini projects.
By Mayuri A G•
Jun 13, 2020
Why u don't give me a certificate after completing my course???
By saurav j•
Jul 5, 2020
take one guided project daily to reach your goal sooner.