This comprehensive course is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to create interactive, dynamic, and fully functional front-end applications as part of a full-stack Java development process. The course consists of three modules that guide students through the fundamentals of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Angular.
Frontend for Java Full Stack Development
This course is part of Java FullStack Developer Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Understand the fundamentals of HTML & CSS, including HTML tags and the structure of web pages.
Acquire the skills to apply CSS styling to HTML elements, using various properties to control appearance, layout, and selectively applying styles.
Become proficient in JavaScript programming, understand variables, data types, control structures, and functions, and apply best coding practices.
Get hands-on experience with Angular and learn components, modules, directives, and services to create scalable web applications.
In this module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) , which is the standard language used for creating web pages. You will learn about the structure of an HTML document and the basic HTML tags used to define the content and layout of a web page. You will also learn about the basic syntax of CSS and how to use CSS to control the layout, typography, and colors of a web page.
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to JavaScript programming. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with JavaScript and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of JavaScript, including variables, data types, operators, control structures, and functions. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create basic programs that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating simple and effective JavaScript programs. They will be able to apply best practices and coding standards to write high-quality code that meets the needs of their clients and users.
This module is designed to provide learners with a comprehensive introduction to Angular, a popular JavaScript framework used for building dynamic and scalable web applications. Throughout the module, learners will gain hands-on experience working with Angular and will develop a deep understanding of its core features and capabilities. The module will cover the key concepts of Angular, including components, modules, directives, services, and templates. Learners will understand how to use these concepts to create complex web applications that are modular, maintainable, and easy to test. By the end of the module, learners will be proficient in creating robust and scalable web applications using Angular. They will be able to apply best practices and design patterns to build high-quality applications that meet the needs of their clients and users.
The course aims to provide learners with the knowledge and skills to become proficient Angular developers, with emphasis on frontend development. It covers fundamental aspects of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Angular, equipping learners to build dynamic and responsive web applications.
The first module introduces learners to the fundamentals of HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets). It covers the structure of an HTML document, basic HTML tags, the basic syntax of CSS, and how to use CSS to control the layout, typography, and colors of a webpage.
In the second module, you'll gain a comprehensive introduction to JavaScript programming. It covers key concepts of JavaScript, including variables, data types, operators, control structures, and functions. By the end of the module, you should be proficient in creating simple and effective JavaScript programs.