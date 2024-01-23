Frontend Development using Angular

This course is tailored for those interested in web development, and it will equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to become proficient in Angular.
In the first module, Introduction to HTML & CSS, you'll explore the foundational principles of HTML and CSS, vital for creating web pages. You'll learn how to structure an HTML document and use CSS to stylize your web page's layout. The second module, Introduction to JavaScript Programming, dives into JavaScript, a critical language for web development. You'll gain a comprehensive insight into variables, data types, control structures, functions, and other core concepts, enabling you to create robust and dynamic web applications. Finally, in the third module, Angular for Frontend Development, you'll be guided into Angular, a popular JavaScript framework known for building scalable and dynamic web applications. You'll master essential concepts such as components, modules, directives, services, and templates, enabling you to create complex, maintainable, and scalable web applications. Throughout this course, hands-on exercises, quizzes, and assignments will enable you to actively grasp and apply the concepts learned. By the end of the course, you'll be proficient in using Angular to create frontend applications, and you'll be prepared to explore more advanced topics in subsequent courses in the specialization.