Board Infinity
Learning MEAN Stack by Building Real world Application Specialization
Board Infinity

Learning MEAN Stack by Building Real world Application Specialization

Build fully functional web apps using MEAN stack. Acquire comprehensive skills in MongoDB, Express.js, Angular, and Node.js to design, develop, and deploy real-world high-performance web applications.

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

2,151 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.6

(16 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master Angular for frontend development; explore HTML, CSS, and JavaScript essentials for dynamic and interactive web applications.

  • Build RESTful APIs using Node.js & Express; learn MongoDB for database interaction, advanced error handling, security, and testing.

  • Integrate Angular, Node.js, and MongoDB to create a full-fledged MEAN stack application, ensuring modularity and maintainability.

  • From setup to deployment, develop a full-stack application; utilize the MEAN stack, ensure quality through testing, and deploy to production.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
3.6

(16 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Board Infinity
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Frontend Development using Angular

Course 124 hours4.1 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Master HTML and CSS to create visually appealing web pages from scratch, setting the foundation for dynamic, interactive web development.

  • Delve into JavaScript and unlock powerful capabilities for dynamic, interactive, and user-friendly websites that engage users.

  • Learn Angular, a leading framework, to efficiently build scalable, robust, and maintainable web applications for modern needs.

  • Engage in hands-on projects under expert guidance, reinforcing concepts with real-world applications, and boost your portfolio.

Skills you'll gain

Category: JavaScript
Category: Front-End Web Development
Category: HTML5
Category: Angularjs
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Building RESTful APIs with Node.js and Express

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn Node.js and Express, including setup, server creation, HTTP handling, and middleware application for modern web development.

  • Acquire skills in MongoDB with Node.js, connecting to databases, performing CRUD operations, and utilizing NoSQL database advantages.

  • Explore advanced Node.js techniques such as asynchronous programming, error handling, and control flow management for robust apps.

  • Focus on building scalable, secure web applications with maintainable code, implementing security measures, and automated testing.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Node.Js
Category: Mongodb
Category: Middleware
Category: Express JS
Category: Web API

Building a Complete MEAN Stack Application

Course 39 hours4.2 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Design scalable backends with MEAN stack; learn authentication, authorization, security, and handling large users and requests.

  • Develop a single-page application using AngularJS, including views, controllers, services, routing, forms, and dynamic views.

  • Create a responsive frontend using AngularJS, HTML, CSS; learn to connect the frontend with the backend API through HTTP requests.

  • Learn to deploy the complete MEAN stack application, including production environment setup, configuration, and performance monitoring.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Node.Js
Category: Mongodb
Category: Express JS
Category: Angularjs
Category: Representational State Transfer (REST)

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses71,538 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions