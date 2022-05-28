About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some experience in programming, preferably in Scala.

Approx. 50 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how back-pressure controls flows of data

  • Transform and consume infinite and intermittent streams of data with Akka Stream

  • implement systems that can scale out according to a varying workload

  • Design systems resilient to failures

Skills you will gain

  • Software Design
  • Microservices
  • Reactive Programming
  • Cloud Computing
  • Distributed Computing
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Introduction, Recap and Asynchronous Programming

12 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

The Actor Model

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 111 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Handling Failure and State

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Distributed Computing

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 119 min)

