By Amol N•
Jun 30, 2021
Great assignments, sleep inducing lectures
By Joël V•
Oct 27, 2021
Very interesting concepts. Good slides, presentation, and examples. The practice exercises can be demanding. Indeed, the akka API is quite sophisticated and powerful it thus requires time and patience to understand. I am wondering how widespread their use is and how easy it is to onboard engineers in concrete projects using akka actors & streams.
By D M•
Dec 31, 2021
This course falls short in a few areas: 1. Course questions/comments are not responded to by the instructor(s). So, if the student has any questions or needs clarification regarding the content or assignments, the student will have to look elsewhere for help. 2. This course would more appropriately be titled "Use of Akka Libraries", or something similar, as instruction frequently gets lost in the details of Akka libraries, and the student is left wondering how the content relates to "Programming Reactive Systems". 3. The instructions for the homework assignments are incomplete, and will leave the student perpetually wondering what is actually expected from the exercise.