Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming Reactive Systems by École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

4.1
stars
21 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Reactive programming is a set of techniques for implementing scalable, resilient and responsive systems as per the Reactive Manifesto. Such systems are based on asynchronous message-passing, and their basic building-blocks are event handlers. This course teaches how to implement reactive systems in Scala and Akka by using high-level abstractions, such as actors, asynchronous computations, and reactive streams. You will learn how to: - use, transform and sequence asynchronous computations using Future values - write concurrent reactive systems based on Actors and message passing, using untyped Akka and Akka Typed - design systems resilient to failures - implement systems that can scale out according to a varying workload - transform and consume infinite and intermittent streams of data with Akka Stream in a non-blocking way - understand how back-pressure controls flows of data...
By Amol N

Jun 30, 2021

Great assignments, sleep inducing lectures

By Joël V

Oct 27, 2021

V​ery interesting concepts. Good slides, presentation, and examples. The practice exercises can be demanding. Indeed, the akka API is quite sophisticated and powerful it thus requires time and patience to understand. I am wondering how widespread their use is and how easy it is to onboard engineers in concrete projects using akka actors & streams.

By D M

Dec 31, 2021

T​his course falls short in a few areas: 1. Course questions/comments are not responded to by the instructor(s). So, if the student has any questions or needs clarification regarding the content or assignments, the student will have to look elsewhere for help. 2. This course would more appropriately be titled "Use of Akka Libraries", or something similar, as instruction frequently gets lost in the details of Akka libraries, and the student is left wondering how the content relates to "Programming Reactive Systems". 3. The instructions for the homework assignments are incomplete, and will leave the student perpetually wondering what is actually expected from the exercise.

