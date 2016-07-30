About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Functional Programming in Scala Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize and apply design principles of functional programs

  • Design functional libraries and their APIs

  • Write simple functional reactive applications

  • Understand reasoning techniques for programs that combine functions and state

Skills you will gain

  • Laziness
  • Type Class
  • Functional Programming
  • Referential Transparency
  • Reactive Programming
Course 2 of 5 in the
Functional Programming in Scala Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

For Expressions and Monads

12 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Lazy Evaluation

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Type-Directed Programming

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 89 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Functions and State

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNCTIONAL PROGRAM DESIGN IN SCALA

About the Functional Programming in Scala Specialization

Functional Programming in Scala

Frequently Asked Questions

