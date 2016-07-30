In this course you will learn how to apply the functional programming style in the design of larger Scala applications. You'll get to know important new functional programming concepts, from lazy evaluation to structuring your libraries using monads. We'll work on larger and more involved examples, from state space exploration to random testing to discrete circuit simulators. You’ll also learn some best practices on how to write good Scala code in the real world. Finally, you will learn how to leverage the ability of the compiler to infer values from types.
Recognize and apply design principles of functional programs
Design functional libraries and their APIs
Write simple functional reactive applications
Understand reasoning techniques for programs that combine functions and state
- Laziness
- Type Class
- Functional Programming
- Referential Transparency
- Reactive Programming
For Expressions and Monads
We'll start by revisiting some concepts that we have learned from Principles of Functional Programming in Scala; collections, pattern matching, and functions. We'll then touch on for-comprehensions, a powerful way in Scala to traverse a list, process it, and return a new list. We'll see how to do queries with for-comprehensions as well as how the for-comprehension is "desugared" into calls to higher-order functions by the Scala compiler. Finally, we'll discuss what monads are, and how to verify that the monad laws are satisfied for a number of examples.
Lazy Evaluation
This week we'll revisit performance issues caused by combinatorial search, and we'll discover an important concept in functional programming that can address these issues: laziness. We'll also learn a little bit about proofs on trees; in particular, we'll see how to extend structural induction to trees.
Type-Directed Programming
This week, we’ll learn how to make the compiler write programs for us! We’ll see how the compiler can summon program fragments based on their type and how this mechanism can be used to implement a new form of polymorphism (type classes).
Functions and State
This week, we'll learn about state and side-effects. Through a rich example, we'll learn programming patterns for managing state in larger programs. We'll also learn about for-loops and while-loops in Scala.
Overall very good and somehow challenging course, however week 4 is a bit convoluted (E. Meijer referring to the nonexisting (in this edition of the course) previous video etc.)
Great course. seems like some things that were referred to during some of the lectures were missing and kinda left you waiting for more. Hoping they will be completed in future courses.
This course is quite difficult to me, especially the last section. I have to re-watch it so many time to fully understand. At the end of the day, it is worth the effort.
This was just a great continuation of a great beginning after the previous course. I hope that in the future Martin Odersky will publish more courses.\n\nThank you !
