RP
Sep 14, 2016
This is a university degree course which takes enormous effort to complete. But still its beond the programming course range giving you whats not possible to google or learn practical way. Thanks!
ES
Mar 17, 2018
Thank you for this exciting course! I did the FP in Scala course a few years ago and decided to do the full certification now. I am looking forward to the next courses in the specialisation.
By Abhinav P•
Dec 15, 2017
I was optimistic about this course based on the previous course, because that course was consistent, self-contained, and systematic. On the other hand, this course was clearly put together by throwing together, rather haphazardly, bits and pieces of other courses, some of which no longer even exist. This is outrageous; a course like this would never be taught at a prestigious institution like EPFL, and it is highly deceptive to give us a course, put together in a arbitrary, incoherent, Frankensteinish fashion, right after a course that was quite systematic and coherent.
Week one and two were not bad, hence why I gave two stars instead of one. But week three involves a programming project that has literally nothing to do with the lectures at all. To be sure, I didn't mind learning about Scala Check, but I had to do it pretty much entirely on my own; it was mentioned for about five seconds in the lecture videos. If I wanted to just read documentation without any actual teaching, why would I sign up for a course like this?
And week 4! Coursera/whoever put this course together isn't even trying anymore. The videos are clearly from multiple different courses, and Odersky himself makes references entire weeks worth of content that simply doesn't exist anymore. This is a damn mess. In its current state, the course is simply not worth publishing.
For what its worth, the removed lecture videos can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMhMDErmC1TdBMxd3KnRfYiBV2ELvLyxN
But these videos do not contain the removed exercises/programming projects, unfortunately.
By Leon L•
Aug 21, 2020
The 3rd and 4th week were clearly improved upon since the last reviews noted a sense of disorganisation: now they are well structured and fit in well with the overall course. The course as a whole is well balanced and interesting!
By Shaul E•
Mar 1, 2018
The course starts well and has really good exercises, HOWEVER at weeks 3-4 the lectures lose their logical order, it feels like a collection of random lectures from other course syllabus that have been "reused" here.
Week 3 exercise has very little to do with the lectures, and week 4 lectures are even worse, martin says he'll talk about 1 thing that is later not in the course, then we switch to someone else that talks about "things we've seen before" - which we haven't!
Don't get me wrong, you can still learn a lot from this and understand most of it, but it just feels very unprofessional, glad I've only audited this course and didn't pay for it, if that was the case I would feel very disappointed
By Diego M C•
Oct 28, 2017
Very boring and unorganized course. It feels like it is a mix of two older courses that no longer exist.
This almost made me feel like I was back in college, with those unbelievably boring lessons and project subjects from 30 years ago.
By David K•
Apr 26, 2017
A sharp decline in quality and cohesion from the Functional Programming Principles in Scala course. It may be worth enrolling just to hear Odersky's elegant lecturing at work once again, but if you're interested in the core concepts, I would highly recommend picking up a highly rated book instead.
By Sergei G•
May 4, 2018
Mish-mash of everything. Disconnected lectures and assignments. Week4 is plain horrible - assembled from random lectures that refer to non-existing context. One hour of random lectures does a very bad job of introducing reactive programming.
By Gabriel G C•
Jan 8, 2019
It seems that this course was partially updated, but it was not done in a seamlessly way. I think this course deserve a full remake, if possible with the same instructor all the time.
By Ilya O•
Jul 11, 2016
In fact, this is an inconsistent attempt of re-implementing previous FRP course from the same authors. FRP course had many issues about homework/lectures being poorly related, this one is even worse. This is very frustrating, as a topic itself is one of the most interesting ones in today's software engineering.
By Sunheang T•
Nov 22, 2017
It is terrible compared to the first one: bad course structure, assignment mismatch, there is no mentioned of RxScala anywhere.
By Jinqiang Z•
Jul 3, 2020
Scala is so different from traditional imperative languages, such as C++, sometimes it looks like magic to me from its compact but powerful expression. The hard part is the way of thinking is different. This course is from the father of the language, he explained insights of many ideas well. The homework is hard, but doable, if you put in some efforts, you feel you gain a lot. I love Scala.
By Abhay D•
Jul 3, 2021
Wonderful course by Martin Odersky himself. The content is awesome and the way Martin has explained the concepts in Scala 3 syntax and features is great. A course for every Scala developer.
By Martiniano J•
Aug 29, 2019
In order to save time I will quote this other review By Abhinav P. that reflects 100% what I think:
"I was optimistic about this course based on the previous course, because that course was consistent, self-contained, and systematic. On the other hand, this course was clearly put together by throwing together, rather haphazardly, bits and pieces of other courses, some of which no longer even exist. This is outrageous; a course like this would never be taught at a prestigious institution like EPFL, and it is highly deceptive to give us a course, put together in a arbitrary, incoherent, Frankensteinish fashion, right after a course that was quite systematic and coherent.
Week one and two were not bad, hence why I gave two stars instead of one. But week three involves a programming project that has literally nothing to do with the lectures at all. To be sure, I didn't mind learning about Scala Check, but I had to do it pretty much entirely on my own; it was mentioned for about five seconds in the lecture videos. If I wanted to just read documentation without any actual teaching, why would I sign up for a course like this?
And week 4! Coursera/whoever put this course together isn't even trying anymore. The videos are clearly from multiple different courses, and Odersky himself makes references entire weeks worth of content that simply doesn't exist anymore. This is a damn mess. In its current state, the course is simply not worth publishing."
By Brendan M•
Feb 16, 2019
This course is really disjointed. Unlike the first course in Scala Functional Programming specialization, this course is stitched together from bits and pieces of other courses. The lectures make reference to other lessons that no longer appear in the course, and the assignments frequently have nothing to do with the lecture material.
By Federico L•
Jul 9, 2017
This course is evidently hacked together from pieces of other courses. Not nearly as well put together as the previous from the specialization which was excellent. The specialization could benefit from having this module reworked from scratch.
By Gabor S•
May 2, 2017
The presented material wasn't coherent for me, I didn't walk away with knowledge of functional design principles for larger/complex software. The topics presented seems just a bunch of topics next to each other.
By Giuseppe d•
May 20, 2017
Apart from the topics like Future and Stream, I haven't found it very interesting. The part on the Digital Circuits for instance for me was not relevant, given that I studied micro-eletronics and engineering.
By Henrique C•
May 6, 2017
There wasn't that much content to this course. I realise it was the result of some restructuring and the previous version might have been more complex, right now it seems very little content for the price.
By Antti A•
Jul 5, 2017
Should really have been included in the first part of the specialization. Exercises were also not demanding enough and did not cover enough of the material in the lectures
By Subhojit B•
Dec 26, 2017
The 3rd and the 4th Week courses need to be looked at as the Assignments and the video lectures are not in sync and many videos are missing. The 1st 2 weeks are good.
By shakrah y•
Jul 31, 2017
The videos referenced lectures that were not included in the course. Homework did not relate to material from the videos. Some of the videos contained little content.
By Alejandro S M•
Sep 1, 2016
The course was still useful and with new information but I really found it lacking cohesion with the overall specialization and with its own content.
By Dawid G W•
Aug 10, 2016
It's mixed from previous courses on Scala. Not coherent, many unrelated topics with little explanation of their importance and real-world use cases.
By Chris F•
May 22, 2018
It seems that this course may have been neglected and gotten stale/out of sync. Some of the did not match the lessons.
By Ricardo R•
Sep 5, 2016
The mix of materials from different courses hurts the structure of this course.
By Kyungnae L•
Aug 30, 2016
Several courses have been combined. Content is not updated. Now is 2016.