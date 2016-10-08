About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Functional Programming in Scala Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least one year of programming (in any language)

Approx. 56 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the principles of functional programming

  • Write purely functional programs, using recursion, pattern matching, and higher-order functions

  • Design immutable data structures

  • Combine functional programming with objects and classes

Skills you will gain

  • Scala Programming
  • Recursion
  • Functional Programming
  • Immutable Data Types
  • Higher-Order Function
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 hours to complete

Getting Started + Functions & Evaluation

14 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Higher Order Functions

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Data and Abstraction

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Types and Pattern Matching

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING PRINCIPLES IN SCALA

About the Functional Programming in Scala Specialization

Functional Programming in Scala

Frequently Asked Questions

Placeholder