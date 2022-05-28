About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Unified Parallel C
  • Algorithms
  • Parallel Computing
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Parallel Programming

11 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 106 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Basic Task Parallel Algorithms

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 100 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Data-Parallelism

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Data Structures for Parallel Computing

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min)

