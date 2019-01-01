Profile

Prof. Viktor Kuncak

Associate Professor

Bio

Viktor Kuncak is an associate professor in the EPFL School of Computer and Communication Sciences, where, since 2007, he leads the Laboratory for Automated Reasoning and Analysis (http://lara.epfl.ch). He works in formal methods with emphasis on algorithms and tools, such as Leon tool for verification and synthesis of Scala programs (http://leon.epfl.ch). His community service include co-chairing CAV 2017, SYNT 2015, FMCAD 2014, and VMCAI 2012. He also co-led an international COST Action to establish standardized formats for verification and synthesis (Rich Model Toolkit). His proposal on Implicit Programming, aiming to bridge the gap between human goals and their computational realizations, was funded in 2012 by a European Research Council (ERC) starting grant. Viktor Kuncak received a PhD degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2007.

Courses

Parallel programming (Scala 2 version)

Parallel programming

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder