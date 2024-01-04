Universidad de Palermo
Object-Oriented Programming with Java
Universidad de Palermo

Object-Oriented Programming with Java

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Guido Chiesa

Instructor: Guido Chiesa

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Fundamental concepts of object-oriented programming.

  • How to apply the tools provided by object-oriented languages.

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

In this first week, we will delve into the fundamental concepts of object-oriented programming. It's important to note that these concepts will recur in the following weeks, so take that into account.

What's included

3 videos7 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This week we will begin to define the responsibilities of classes, how they affect the relationships between objects, and the strength of the relationships. We will also learn how to create objects in different ways and how they can react depending on the stimulus given to them.

What's included

5 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this third week, we will dive into one of the most important topics in OOP: inheritance. We will analyze its usefulness, its implications, and its limitations.

What's included

5 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week we will explore some advanced concepts, such as abstract classes and polymorphism. We will delve into their practical use in code and go through some scenarios where they can be beneficial. Finally, we will have a brief introduction to advanced object-oriented design.

What's included

3 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Guido Chiesa
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course183 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Palermo

