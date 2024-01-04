If you have basic knowledge of Java and want to delve into the world of object-oriented programming, this course is for you.
Object-Oriented Programming with Java
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Fundamental concepts of object-oriented programming.
How to apply the tools provided by object-oriented languages.
January 2024
12 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
In this first week, we will delve into the fundamental concepts of object-oriented programming. It's important to note that these concepts will recur in the following weeks, so take that into account.
3 videos7 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This week we will begin to define the responsibilities of classes, how they affect the relationships between objects, and the strength of the relationships. We will also learn how to create objects in different ways and how they can react depending on the stimulus given to them.
5 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this third week, we will dive into one of the most important topics in OOP: inheritance. We will analyze its usefulness, its implications, and its limitations.
5 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week we will explore some advanced concepts, such as abstract classes and polymorphism. We will delve into their practical use in code and go through some scenarios where they can be beneficial. Finally, we will have a brief introduction to advanced object-oriented design.
3 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
