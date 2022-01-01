University of Alberta
System design refers to the process of creating definitions for all the requirements of a system. A system is usually the sum of all the components that seek to achieve a particular objective. System design figures in computer systems, architecture systems, engineering systems, and others. The process of systems design includes setting up a protocol for defining software and hardware architecture. This can include putting into play operational requirements for the system from its components, modules, interfaces, and data. System design is usually categorized as physical design and logical design. Physical design represents the system’s input and output processes, while logical design represents the system’s dataflow.
System design is valuable to learn because successful system design depends on project management teams to work with technical teams to develop timelines, control costs, and manage risks. This can help you become a better communicator and team system expert. You may learn about all the elements that figure into creating plans for information systems. This could include learning about internet protocol, HTTP and HTTPS controls, storage, latency and throughput, and the differences between physical design and logical design.
Some of the typical careers that use system design include UX (user experience) designer, UI (user interface) designer, systems engineer, network engineer, systems CAD designer, and telecoms designer. Having a better understanding of these positions may show you how system design forms a structured development process in company organizations. This happens by integrating engineers and product managers into a team effort to oversee a system’s concept, production, and operation. The end result is that design considerations work together to meet the technical and business requirements of a particular system.
By taking online courses on system design, you could learn the tools and techniques of how to design computer interfaces as well as build modules for companies and businesses. Additionally, learning the fundamentals of system design can give you skills and knowledge to help your career and build your future opportunities. Taking online courses for system design can help you gain insights on how to define and model the interactions between a system’s various components to implement the system with the resources available.