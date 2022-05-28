Have you ever wanted to build a database but don't know where to start? This course will provide you a step-by-step guidance. We are going to start from a raw idea to an implementable relational database. Getting on the path, practicing the real-life mini cases, you will be confident and comfortable with Relational Database Design. Let's get started!
This course is for beginners, but you should be interested in databases and database design!
Create Entity Relationship Models and Entity Relationship Diagrams
Create Relational Models
Normalize a Relational Model to 3NF
- Database (DB) Design
- Database (DBMS)
- Relational Models
- Normalization
- Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Introduction to DBMS, and Entity Relational Models
Introduce students to Database Management Systems. Introduce and train students with how to build conceptual entity relationship models.
Relational Models
Introduce the concepts about relational models. Train students with how to convert a conceptual entity relationship model to a relational model.
Normalization
Introduce students with the reasons and process of normalization. Train students with skills to normalize a relational model to 3NF.
Case Study
A summary of the knowledge we learned in this course, starting from an Entity Relationship Model to a Relational Model in 3NF and ready for implementation.
About the Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
Whether you are a beginning programmer with an interest in Data Science, a data scientist working closely with content experts, or a software developer seeking to learn about the database layer of the stack this specialization is for you! We focus on the relational database which is the most widely used type of database. Relational databases have dominated the database software marketplace for nearly four decades and form a core, foundational part of software development. In this specialization you will learn about database design, database software fundamentals, and how to use the Structured Query Language (SQL) to work with databases. The specialization, will conclude with an overview of future trends in databases, including non-relational databases (NoSQL) and Big Data. Upon completion of this specialization you will be well prepared to design and create efficient and effective relational databases, fill them with data, and work with them using SQL.
