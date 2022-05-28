About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
Beginner Level

T​his course is for beginners, but you should be interested in databases and database design!

Approx. 36 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create Entity Relationship Models and Entity Relationship Diagrams

  • Create Relational Models

  • Normalize a Relational Model to 3NF

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DB) Design
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Relational Models
  • Normalization
  • Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Introduction to DBMS, and Entity Relational Models

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 105 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Relational Models

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Normalization

11 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Case Study

8 hours to complete
12 readings

About the Databases for Data Scientists Specialization

Databases for Data Scientists

