Course 3 of 3 in the
Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
Beginner Level

T​his course is for beginners, but you should have taken Course 1: Relational database design, and Course 2, the Structured Query Language.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In-depth and advanced areas of database technologies

  • The future of database software and where the industry is heading

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DBMS)
  • Data Warehousing
  • NoSQL
  • Big Data
  • database administration
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

DBMS Administration Essentials

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data Warehousing, Data Cube

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Big Data and the Data Explosion

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Relational Problem and NoSQL Systems

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 106 min)

About the Databases for Data Scientists Specialization

Databases for Data Scientists

