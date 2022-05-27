This course consists of four modules covering some of the more in-depth and advanced areas of database technologies, followed by a look at the future of database software and where the industry is heading.
This course is for beginners, but you should have taken Course 1: Relational database design, and Course 2, the Structured Query Language.
In-depth and advanced areas of database technologies
The future of database software and where the industry is heading
- Database (DBMS)
- Data Warehousing
- NoSQL
- Big Data
- database administration
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
DBMS Administration Essentials
In this module we will take a deeper look into the internals of DBMS software to better understand how it works. We will examine the role of the DBA (Database Administrator), the Data Scientist, the Data Architect, and other career paths in the realm of database technologies. This module covers DBMS essentials such as concurrency management, backup & recovery, and transaction logging.
Data Warehousing, Data Cube
We have learned to design a Relational Database around the typical transactions or activities a business might have. However, in case we need to analyze data, rather than collect data, we need to create a database for the subject of interest to support decision making. In this module, we are going to learn a different perspective of organizing the data, Data Warehouse, or Online Analytical Processing.
Big Data and the Data Explosion
We are in the era of data explosion. While relational databases are still widely used, we are having new problems to deal with data that is different than the one we have been organizing. This new type of data, with 10 V's in the definition, is called Big Data. We are going to explore the definitions, the challenges, and the architecture of the Big Data in this module.
The Relational Problem and NoSQL Systems
Although relational database software has been in use for decades, relational database systems still command a huge share of the database software marketplace. However, with the more recent explosion of Big Data, relational systems are struggling to keep up. Big Data has opened the door for non-relational database solutions ("NoSQL") to capture marketshare from relational systems. In this module we will take a deeper look into the most popular NoSQL database technologies.
About the Databases for Data Scientists Specialization
Whether you are a beginning programmer with an interest in Data Science, a data scientist working closely with content experts, or a software developer seeking to learn about the database layer of the stack this specialization is for you! We focus on the relational database which is the most widely used type of database. Relational databases have dominated the database software marketplace for nearly four decades and form a core, foundational part of software development. In this specialization you will learn about database design, database software fundamentals, and how to use the Structured Query Language (SQL) to work with databases. The specialization, will conclude with an overview of future trends in databases, including non-relational databases (NoSQL) and Big Data. Upon completion of this specialization you will be well prepared to design and create efficient and effective relational databases, fill them with data, and work with them using SQL.
